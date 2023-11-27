Tributes have been paid to a Portadown woman who ‘was always thinking of others before herself’.

Arlene McKeown passed away peacefully at her home at Moeran Park on Saturday morning.

She was well known for helping to form the Star of David Accordion Band almost half a century ago and for her dedication to it ever since.

As a final mark of respect, members of the band will lead the funeral procession from Mrs McKeown’s home on Tuesday and form a guard of honour at St Mark’s Parish Church.

A spokesperson for the band said members would be “honoured” to carry out these special duties.

"Arlene was the reason the band was formed nearly 50 years ago as she brought the idea to David her husband,” a post on the band’s Facebook page said.

"From that they plotted out the best way to get uniforms, instruments and it's purpose in our community, as others caught the fire until the first band was formed.

"Since those early days she has been a strong and continual force to ensure its existence, dignity and honour are maintained.”

The spokesperson revealed that it was Mrs McKeown had expressed her wish that the band should play an important part in her funeral.

"A few nights before Arlene passed she gave detailed instructions about her funeral, and one was that the band lead the funeral procession from her home for the lifts, then have a guard of honour to her going into the church.

"The band is honoured to be able to give Arlene this wish in tribute to her as an incredible lady, and as a heartfelt thank you for her devotion and service to the band.”

Upper Bann DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley was among many to offer his sympathy, saying the area will be “much poorer” at her passing.

"Arlene had a heart of gold always thinking of others before herself. Rectory and Portadown are much poorer for her loss,” he said.

DUP Councillor Kyle Moutray added: “Arlene was a friend to so many in Portadown and particularly to those who lived alongside her in Rectory.

"I was blessed to get to know Arlene over the last year. Each time we spoke she would always share her concerns for the difficulties others were facing and offer words of encouragement. A kind soul who will be sorely missed by so many in Portadown.”

Rectory Community Action Group said the passing of Mrs McKeown “is and will be felt by so many within our community”.

Portadown Women's Cultural Friendship added: “We are so sorry to learn of passing of our member and friend Arlene McKeown. Arlene was a real lady and will be sadly missed by everyone whose life she touched.”

Mrs McKeown is described in a family notice as “devoted wife of the late Samuel (David) and cherished mother of Giles”.

Her funeral service will take place at 1pm in St. Mark’s Parish Church with committal afterwards in Seagoe Cemetery.