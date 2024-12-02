Tributes have been paid to the founder of one of Ballymena’s longest-established businesses after he passed away at the end of November.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-known member of Ballymena’s retail community, John Cameron was the founder of Camerons department store.

The popular shopping spot on Broughshane Street has been serving the community in Ballymena for 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the shop read: “We regret to inform our customers of the sad passing of Mr John Cameron on Saturday, November 30 2024 after a brief period of illness.

A well-known member of Ballymena’s business community, John Cameron was the founder of Camerons department store. Photo: Google

"Mr Cameron founded the company and worked tirelessly over several decades to make Camerons of Ballymena into the business it is today, building lasting relationships with staff, suppliers and customers, by whom he will be fondly remembered and missed greatly.

"Our deepest sympathies are extended to his niece Helen and family circle at this very sad time.”

Both customers and former employees of the store took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Cameron, who was remembered by many as a “true gentleman” who will be “sorely missed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For others, Camerons was and remains a favourite destination for Christmas shopping, with many recalling in particular a visit to its toy department over the years.

Eugene Diamond, owner of Diamonds newsagents on Broughshane Street, said: “This is very sad news. John Cameron was a outstanding shopkeeper; Camerons of Ballymena was one the best department stores in the UK and Ireland. Broughshane Street and Ballymena has lost the best retailer it ever had. RIP John, a lovely gentle man.”