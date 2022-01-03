Tributes paid to Connor Marron, a ‘beloved son’ and rising GAA star

Connor Marron. Photo: WJ O’Donnell & Sons.

It is understood he may have been struck by a train at Hornsey Railway Station in the north of the city in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, January 2).

A past pupil of St Louis Grammar School, the 19-year-old was a second year student at the Ulster University.

Connor, of Loughbeg Road, Ahoghill is from a well-known GAA family and has been described as a “multi-talented sportsman” who had a bright future ahead of him.

Roger Casements GAC Portglenone described the tragic death of the young footballer as “devastating”.

Club secretary Martin Kearney said there were “heavy hearts” at the loss of someone “so special as Connor”, who had grown up around the club.

He said everyone was “devastated” for his parents Fergal and Sharon, sister Caoimhe and their wide family circles on both sides of the Bann.

“Connor grew up around our club, never very far away from his father, especially when he was chairperson, coach or manager.

“He walked in the shadow of his father and was always on first name terms with everyone associated with our club.

“He enjoyed great success as a player and team captain through the juvenile ranks of both Sean Stinsons and Casements. In 2015 he captained the Sean Stinson’s Óg Sport team, which competed in the All-Ireland Series in Donegal.

“In 2020 he played both at U20 and Reserve levels, a leg injury bringing his season to a close. There is little doubt that he would have risen to the ranks of a senior player for Casements in a short time.”

Mr Kearney said Connor was “a multi-talented sportsman, enjoying particular success in snooker” and he was the U16 Northern Ireland Snooker Champion at the age of just 12.

He added that the club would rally round the family to assist in any way possible.

Many tributes and messages of sympathy have been posted on social media following news of the tragedy,

Tír Ná nÓg Randalstown posted: “All at Tír Ná nÓg offer their utmost sincere prayers and condolences to the Marron family and the Roger Casement GAC community. Truly heartbreaking to lose such a talented young player. Connor, may you rest in peace.”

The Board of Governors, staff and students of St. Louis Grammar School described Connor as a “cherished former pupil”.

“We extend our sympathies to his family, friends and the entire school community,” a spokesperson said.

Ballymena United YA said they were “shocked and saddened” to learn of the sudden passing of Connor Marron, who played in their successful 2002 team and won the NIBFA cup in 2013.

In a family notice, Connor is described as “beloved son of Fergal and Sharon, much loved brother of Caoimhe, loving grandson of Bernie and Margaret and devoted boyfriend of Eva.”