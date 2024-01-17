Tributes paid to David Hilditch during Stormont recall
The East Antrim representative, who had served in the Assembly since 1998, before retiring on health grounds in September of last year, passed away in November. This afternoon’s recall was the first time elected members had met at Stormont since Mr Hilditch’s death.
Paying tribute, East Antrim party colleague, Gordon Lyons MLA, said: “David served his constituents in East Antrim with distinction for 25 years. He is missed very much by his constituents, by his friends and by all those who knew him, but in particular his family and our thoughts continue to be with them.”
Former Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cheryl Brownlee, replaced Mr Hilditch as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for East Antrim in September after he stood down from the role.
Mr Lyons added: “Cheryl will be a fantastic representative for the people of East Antrim and I’m looking forward to working with her.”
Ahead of making remarks about the Stormont recall, Alliance Party leader, Naomi Long MLA, stated: “Can I extend condolences to DUP colleagues and to David Hilditch’s family on his tragic passing.”
Lagan Valley UUP MLA Robbie Butler explained: “Can I put on the record my deep regret following the loss of David Hilditch. He was an MLA from the DUP who I enjoyed working with. We shared a passion, and I think David brought a motion on cancer in firefighters. To the DUP and his family, we offer our deepest condolences.”
South Belfast SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole also offered condolences, adding: “Can I offer my and my party’s condolences on the passing of David Hilditch, both to his family and his DUP party colleagues. I served on the Public Accounts Committee with David and he was a gentleman and a dedicated elected representative.”
TUV leader Jim Allister took to the floor, stating: “I begin by joining in the tributes to the late David Hilditch and his 25 years of unstinting service to the people of East Antrim and convey continuing sympathy to his family and friends.”