Tributes paid to First Lisburn Presbyterian Minister Emeritus

Rev Dr Gordon Gray

Dr Gray retired from First Lisburn in 2001 and relocated to the North Coast but he has always maintained close links with the local church.

Born in 1935, Rev Dr Gordon Gray attended Larne Grammar School and Methodist College, Belfast, before gaining a BA from Queen’s University, Belfast in 1957. He studied for the ordained ministry of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland at Assembly’s College Belfast (now Union Theological College) from 1957-1958 before spending a year at New College, Edinburgh, completing his training at Assembly’s College, in 1962 when he received a Batchelor of Divinity from Queen’s.

Doctor Gray also held a Doctorate in Ministry from Princetown Theological Seminary (1982) in the United States and the Presbyterian Theological Faculty, Ireland (1990).

Dr Gray was licensed to preach the gospel by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Presbytery of Carrickfergus, at a special service in Gardenmore Presbyterian Church, Larne, in May 1960. He assisted the minister of Fisherwick Presbyterian in south Belfast from December 1960, when he was ordained as a minister. He served as assistant minister of Fisherwick, before being called to serve the congregation of Belvoir Presbyterian Church as their minister in February 1963, where he served for three years. From September 1966 until June 1973, he served as the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Youth Secretary, before becoming minister of First Lisburn Presbyterian Church, serving there until his retirement in 2001.

Current First Lisburn Minister, Rev John Brackenridge. spoke at the funeral, which was held at Bushvale Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney.

“Gordon’s heart was in First Lisburn,” said Rev Brackenridge.

“He was immensely proud to be our Minister – and both minister and congregation shared a profound regard and affection for each other. He brought new ideas and structures to church and its organisations.

“However, it is often said by us that Gordon’s parish was the world. His interest in the Church worldwide has always been a feature of his ministry.”

Rev Brackenridge continued: “Dr Gray retired in March 2001 but thereafter, the first Sunday in January as each year began he lead us in Holy Communion. In FLPC it was how the year past was interpreted and a new one begun.

“Together he and Margaret enjoyed many happy years in Ballycastle.

“There they became part of the community, the local church and the cross community activities of the town.

“There was also more time for the family and his many other interests.

“Sadly Margaret pre-deceased Gordon on May 28, 2013 and some hard days followed from him. That same night in Ballycastle, I found him bereft, sad and forlorn.

“Better times would follow. He and Pat married in November 2015. These were years when Gordon enjoyed Stranocum, the garden and its local church.

“A beloved pastor and friend. 61 years ordained, in his 86th year the words of 2 Timothy 4: 7 Are a fitting tribute, “I have done my best in the race, I have run the full distance, and I have kept the faith. Amen”

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rt Rev Dr David Bruce, also paid tribute to Dr Gray at the funeral on Monday.

“I wish to offer my personal sympathy especially to Pat on the death of her husband, and to Jeremy, Philip and Timothy who have lost their father,” he said.

“I offer the condolences of the General Assembly to the to the entire Gray family, here in Ireland and beyond these shores.

“On this sad occasion, we take our leave of a faithful servant of the church – a colleague who served in urban ministry in both Belfast and Lisburn and for a time, in specialist roles in youth ministry across the church.

“We each recall with gratitude to God the impact he had upon us.

“These bare facts may conceal the determination of a minister, who was unafraid to speak out, gracious when he did so, and determined to commend a better way in a missional context, which was among the most challenging in Europe, continuing through the worst years of the troubles.

“Like all of you gathered here today, I enjoyed my conversations with Gordon – we were both boat-owners which meant that those who didn’t share this passion might be left to one side while we exchanged ‘salty-dog’ takes of our exploits on the water. Pat, I hope you have forgiven me for this!

“The Presbyterian family across this island will miss him, as will I personally.”

Praying during the service, Dr Bruce said: “For every memory of Gordon Gray we give you thanks today, trusting that the diligent work he accomplished in ministry over so many years, including in both parish and specialist roles, would return to your glory alone as he would have wished.

“We thank you for his commitment to the work of the church, not only in the congregations he served but in the work of Presbytery, and the Boards and Committees of which he was a member, in addition to the many agencies and Councils beyond PCI in which he had an active role and interest.

“In our loss, we return thanks to you for the fellowship of this remarkable man, and trust you for the comfort of those who loved him the most.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Alderman Yvonne Boyle, who grew up in Lisburn and attended First Lisburn Presbyterian said: “I first met the Rev Gray when he came to be Minister at First Lisburn in the early seventies.

“From the very beginning he was progressive, courageous and ecumenical.

“Over many decades I was grateful for his leadership and vision. He served for 27 years in the Lisburn area and I was honoured to speak at his retirement event in 2001.

“After retiring he and his wife Margaret moved to Ballycastle where they had often holidayed.

“Gordon was also renowned photographer and a keen yachtsman.

“Sadly Margaret died in a road traffic accident in 2013. Gordon continued to contribute to cross community ventures through his involvement in the Causeway Interfaith Forum and Corrymeela.

“In recent years he married Pat Crossley, also originally from Lisburn, and moved to the Stranocum area.

“I would like to extend my sympathy to his wife Pat, to his sons Philip, Timothy and Jeremy and the wider family.”