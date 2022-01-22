Tributes paid to former councillor Archie McKelvey

Archie McKelvey

Ulster Unionist Party Leader Doug Beattie MC MLA said: “Mr McKelvey was a lifelong member of the Ulster Unionist Party and served in local government for many years as a Party representative, including as Chairman of Banbridge District Council.

“Many people in the Banbridge area today and farther afield are mourning the loss of a valued friend and dear colleague.”

The Chairman of the Ulster Unionist Party, Danny Kennedy, said: “Archie McKelvey was a dedicated Party stalwart and a distinguished local representative who served the people of Banbridge and district with diligence.

“He was a very sound Unionist and a person of the highest integrity who will be much missed by everyone who knew him, but most of all his family to whom he was dedicated. On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I extend my sincere sympathy to Mrs McKelvey and the family circle.”

Alderman Ian Burns said: “Archie took a keen interest in football, his family and Banbridge Methodist Church.