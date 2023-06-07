Tributes have been paid to William King MBE, a former Mayor of Coleraine Borough Council.

Mr King passed away suddenly yesterday (Tuesday).

Speaking last night, Ulster Unionist Party group leader, Councillor Darryl Wilson, said: “My Ulster Unionist colleagues and I were shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of William King today.

"William was a well-known and respected public representative for many years, including his time on Coleraine Borough Council where he served for many years representing Bann DEA. This time included a spell as Mayor of Coleraine.

The late William King

"William was also one of the inaugural councillors on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. William was a hard working man, a great councillor, an even better man for the ploughing but, above all this, a dedicated family man.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to Daphne, his daughters, son and all impacted by this sad, sad news.”

Councillor Wilson thanked the current mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, and the group leads from “right across the political spectrum” for paying their respects and offering glowing tributes at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Coleraine Harbour Commissioners and staff said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of the passing of their board member Mr King.

“William was a dedicated member of Coleraine Harbour Commissioners for several years and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his wife Daphne and family,” they added.

Castlerock Bowling Club have also extended their sympathies to Mr King’s family.