Tributes have been paid to retired police officer and avid photographer Tommy Mahood, who passed away on September 7.

A former Inspector with Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Policing Team, Tommy, from Whitehead, retired from the PSNI in 2014.

Ernie Waterworth, Chairman of the East Antrim Branch of the Northern Ireland Retired Police Officers’ Association said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend Tommy Mahood. He was a well-respected officer amongst those who worked with him and those in the community he served.

“Being a local man, he worked tirelessly for the benefit of the community in Carrickfergus during his service here. He will be sorely missed. Our condolences are extended to his wife and family.”

Tommy Mahood. Photo: RM Studios

In recent years, Tommy was well known in the east Antrim area and further afield as a keen photographer, documenting everything from local events to landscapes.

In Facebook group About Whitehead, where he regularly shared his photographs with the community, one resident wrote: “Tommy will be sorely missed by so many people in Whitehead.” Another added: “He was a gentleman and a exceptional photographer.”

A funeral service in memory of Tommy will be held in Mulholland’s Funeral Directors, Carrickfergus on Saturday, September 14 at 2.00pm, followed by committal in Victoria Cemetery.

His family has requested that donations in lieu of flowers can be made, via Tommy’s MuchLoved tribute page at Mulholland’s Funeral Directors, to Pretty in Pink, Northern Ireland’s breast cancer charity.

A funeral notice remembers Tommy as beloved husband of Lynn and loving father to Adam.