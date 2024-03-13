TRIBUTES are being paid after the death of former cancer charity chief, Katesbridge woman Arlene Spiers.

The ex-Chief Executive of Ulster Cancer Foundation (now Cancer Focus) passed away last Thursday.She has been described as “a giant in Northern Ireland’s cancer world” who “will be remembered by those who worked with her as a kind and generous woman with a great heart.”

Cancer Focus said: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news that our dear friend, and a previous Chief Executive, has passed away.

"Arlene joined our charity in the early 1980s and brought with her a wealth of experience as a nurse.

"During her early years with us, she was instrumental in designing and developing training manuals for nurses on cancer issues and leading on our smoking advocacy work.

"By the late 1980s, Arlene had transitioned into the senior management team and began speaking at international conferences and spearheading our charity’s presence and voice outside of Northern Ireland.

"In 2000, Arlene took on the role of Chief Executive and in her ten years in the leadership position she played an instrumental role in the development of the charity.

"She left a legacy that includes the development of the All-Party Group on Cancer at Stormont, the establishment of our charity’s patient services into a comprehensive range of cancer support services, engagement with Europe Against Cancer and European Cancer League, and raising £1,000,000 to renovate our Head Office into a place where services could be accessed in a modern environment."

The tribute continued: "While a giant in Northern Ireland’s cancer world, Arlene will be remembered by those who worked with her as a kind and generous woman with a great heart.

"Her down to earth, grounded and loyal demeanour allowed her to connect with clients, staff, politicians, sector partners and supporters to create real change for local people impacted by cancer.

"We are very thankful for her commitment to seeing people live their most fulfilled lives with access to world-leading, equitable cancer support, treatment, diagnosis, prevention, and research.

"Arlene will be missed by everyone at Cancer Focus NI and our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with her husband David (Professor David Whitehead), her stepchildren, and wider family and friend circle who loved her dearly."

Another former head of Cancer Focus - Roisin Foster, from Scarva - paid this tribute: "So very sad to read this. Arlene was a driving force in the development of Cancer Focus and will be so sadly missed by her family and many friends across Northern Ireland and beyond.”

Social media reaction also included comments from former colleagues. Liz Atkinson wrote: "Arlene was an innovative and inspirational leader and manager. I personally feel privileged to have known her as a friend and honoured to have served under her management."

Arlene Spiers's funeral was held on Monday at Roselawn Crematorium in Belfast.