Poignant tributes have been paid following the passing of Newtownabbey man, Eddie Judson.

It is understood Mr Judson, who led the Good Morning Newtownabbey service from the Monkstown Jubilee Centre, passed away while on holiday in Tenerife on November 14.

A post on the Funeral Times site stated said Eddie was the “beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Gary, Naomi and Scott, father-in-law of Kellie, Jill and Glen, devoted grandfather of Courtney, Megan, Macauley, Riah, Luke and Calum and also the loving brother of Thomas.”

Following the news of Mr Judson’s passing, tributes have been paid on social media.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Monkstown Community Association said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Anne, Naomi and the entire Judson family.

“Eddie was one of a kind. He led Good Morning Newtownabbey from its creation and his legacy will continue for many years to come.

“We will miss you.”

Expressing sadness, former Glengormley SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland said: “So very sorry to hear. My thoughts and prayers with the family at this sad time.”

South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair stated: “Very sad news, sincere sympathy to Anne and the family.”

Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour explained: “Such sad news. Thinking of Anne and all of the family and his many friends in the community.”

Speaking to this newspaper, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, who knew Mr Judson for many years through Monkstown Community Association, said: “Eddie's impact will endure through the Good Morning Newtownabbey initiative that he cherished and nurtured.

"The clients will profoundly feel his absence.”