Tributes have been paid to highly regarded Lurgan nun Sr Mary Perpetua of the Convent of Mercy who taught in the primary school for many years.

Convent of Mercy

Sr Mary Perpetua McCann was formerly of Desertmartin, died peacefully on September 13. She was the beloved daughter of the late Hugh and Annie Mary McCann, (late of Longfield Road), and a dear sister of Josephine McCloy, Sr Mary Kathleen and the late Joseph, Hugh, John, Michael, Harry, Patrick, Frankie and Celine.

Sr Mary Perpetua will repose at the Convent of Mercy, 61 Edward Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh on Thursday and Friday from 2.00 pm until 7.00 pm

Her funeral will be from the Convent of Mercy on Saturday at 10.00 am to St. Paul’s Church for 10.30 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the Convent Cemetery.

Her passing is deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters, nieces, nephews and large family circle, the Sisters of Mercy, Lurgan, and the Sisters of Mercy of the Northern Province.

Many tributes have been paid to Sr Mary Perpetua from people across Lurgan and beyond particularly by former pupils of the Sacred Heart Primary School.

One person said: “Sister Mary Perpetua was a lovely person. So very sorry to hear this sad news. May she rest in heavenly peace.”

Kieran Corr said: “ I am really sorry to hear this news. Sr Perpetua was a wonderful woman who really knew how to connect with everyone. May she rest in peace. It was an absolute pleasure to have known you.”

Another person said: “So sorry to hear of Sr Perpetua‘s passing. May she rest in eternal peace. Smiling as she always did – a lovely friendly nun.”

A former pupil said: “Sorry to hear this sad news. My very first teacher at the wee nursery in the convent. RIP Sr Mary Perpetua.”

Another said: “A lovely lady, always smiling. May she RIP.”

One former pupil said: “R.I.P lovely lady. You were indeed loved by so many of your ex pupils.”

Another person who knew her said: “Sincere condolences to Sister Perpetua's family. A beautiful kind soul. We all loved her. Rest in Peace.”

And another former pupil said: “RIP Sister Mary Perpetua - my first teacher in primary one. Condolences to her Sister Mary Kathleen – fond memories of them both.”

Another pupil said: “Life long memories of St Perpetua, my first teacher in the convent nursery. She had love and respect for every child she taught. May your gentle soul rest in eternal peace Sr Perpetua.”

One tribute said: “Sr Perpetua taught me in Primary 1 and was one of the kindest teacher I ever had ..you will always be remembered RIP.”

And another said: “Sr Perpetua a lovely person. Always the same friendly way , what a memory for faces and families she had.”

Another tribute said: “RIP Sr Perpetua. She has left many happy memories behind. A lovely person who had a lovely nature and a big heart.”