The 35-year-old who died as a result of a single vehicle collision on the Agivey Road in Kilrea has been named locally as Craig McDonald. Credit News Letter

The man who died in a single vehicle collison in Kilrea on Monday, September 2, has been remembered as a ‘much loved son and loving fiance’.

Named locally as Craig McDonald, the Funeral Times said that the 35-year-old had "passed away as a result of a tragic accident on 2nd September 2024.”

He was described as a “much loved son and stepson of Robin, Roisin and Michelle, loving fiance of Shauna also a devoted daddy. Dear brother of Leanne, Jodi, Brad, Amy and Reece. Dear nephew of Willis.”

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter said she was “heartbroken” to learn of the fatality which occurred after a blue Vauxhall Astra left the Agivey Road at around 8.40pm and collided with a tree.

She added: "I have no doubt that this will be a devastating and life changing loss for his family and friends and I am sure that the local community will rally around them and offer their support in the coming days, weeks, months and years ahead.

"I am appealing to anyone in the area who may have knowledge of the accident to go to the PSNI and share any information they may have.

"Right across our island we have seen far too many accidents on our roads this year and more must be done to keep people safe.”

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit who are investigating the crash, would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries. The number to call is 101, quote reference 1652 02/09/24.”