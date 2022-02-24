Tributes paid to Newtownabbey entertainer, Sammy Mackie

Sammy Mackie.

Mr Mackie died peacefully at Ashwood House Nursing Home, Newtownabbey, on Tuesday (February 22). He was 82.

The Shore Road-born performer is best known for his football anthem ‘I’m Yer Man’ which struck a chord with fans during the Northern Ireland international team’s legendary World Cup run of 1982.

Posting on social media, his daughter Cathy McKee said: “With a heavy heart and a tear in my eye I write this post. I’m heartbroken I’ve lost my wee daddy.

“He was so special to me with his funny but calm nature. He taught me to enjoy a bit of everything in life, in moderation. We are so proud of the legacy you have left us with and I know instead of being asked ‘How’s your daddy?’ I will be told a funny story of how you are remembered.

“My love for you will never die and hope I will always be known as ‘Sammy Mackie’s daughter’.”

Since news of the entertainer’s death was announced, tributes have flooded in.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Hill Tavern in Carnmoney said: “Its with a heavy heart that we write this sad news on the passing of a true legend, Sammy Mackie. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. RIP.”

The ‘Our Wee Country’ Northern Ireland football social media channel also paid tribute, posting: “Some sad news to report for those of the España 82 generation. Part of the NI folklore of that era, Sammy Mackie, has sadly passed. Condolences to his family and friends.

“His family are seeking a NI tie for him to wear as he is laid to rest. If anyone has a spare one, please contact us and we will pass on the details.”

A notice on the Funeral Times website said Mr Mackie was the “dearly-loved father of Allison, Cathy and Stephen, husband of Elsie and devoted grandfather of Adam and fiancee Cody and Ben”.

It added: “A private cremation will be followed by a Service of Celebration for Sammy’s life in Carnmoney Presbyterian Church (where everyone is welcome) on Saturday, February 26, at noon.

“Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis c/o and cheques payable to Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral Directors, 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare.”

Born on January 22 1940, Sammy, who was the youngest of three children of John and Katie Mackie, was always destined to be an entertainer. He had a short spell in the Army specialising in entertaining the troops.

He married in January 1966 and lived at Queens Park in Glengormley. Sammy also started an industrial cleaning business, but continued with his love of the stage doing the pubs and clubs throughout the province and also doing the circuit in England and Scotland.

He became a household name in 1982 when he was runner up in Northern Ireland Entertainer of the Year and also received a special award for ‘The Essence of Northern Ireland’.

He was also crowned the Co Tyrone Entertainer of the Year in 1982 and 1983.