Tributes have been paid to former teacher and broadcaster Denis McNeill who died yesterday (Monday).

Denis, who had taught for years at Dunluce School in Bushmills before taking up a media career, had gone through a kidney transplant a few weeks ago but his death came as a shock to many on the north coast.

The husband, father and grandfather became a well-known voice on Q Radio following his retirement from teaching.

In a post on social media, funeral directors Huge Wade & Sons said that Denis had passed away ‘suddenly at home’.

Tributes have poured in following the sudden passing of Denis McNeill

Denis was described as the “dearly loved husband of Helen, much loved father of Emma, Claire, Jayne and Christopher, father-in-law of Peter and Peter and a devoted granda.

" Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to NI Kidney Research c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.”

