Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Tributes paid to popular teacher and broadcaster Denis McNeill

Tributes have been paid to former teacher and broadcaster Denis McNeill who died yesterday (Monday).

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago

Denis, who had taught for years at Dunluce School in Bushmills before taking up a media career, had gone through a kidney transplant a few weeks ago but his death came as a shock to many on the north coast.

The husband, father and grandfather became a well-known voice on Q Radio following his retirement from teaching.

In a post on social media, funeral directors Huge Wade & Sons said that Denis had passed away ‘suddenly at home’.

Most Popular
Tributes have poured in following the sudden passing of Denis McNeill

Denis was described as the “dearly loved husband of Helen, much loved father of Emma, Claire, Jayne and Christopher, father-in-law of Peter and Peter and a devoted granda.

" Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to NI Kidney Research c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.”

Read More
Caitlin’s 55k in February in memory of her dad
Bushmills