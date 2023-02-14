Denis, who had taught for years at Dunluce School in Bushmills before taking up a media career, had gone through a kidney transplant a few weeks ago but his death came as a shock to many on the north coast.
The husband, father and grandfather became a well-known voice on Q Radio following his retirement from teaching.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a post on social media, funeral directors Huge Wade & Sons said that Denis had passed away ‘suddenly at home’.
Denis was described as the “dearly loved husband of Helen, much loved father of Emma, Claire, Jayne and Christopher, father-in-law of Peter and Peter and a devoted granda.
" Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to NI Kidney Research c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.”
Advertisement
Advertisement