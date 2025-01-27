Jason McKay. Credit DJM ROBINSON

The man who died in Portrush following an incident with a generator has been named locally as Jason McKay.

Police attended the scene at Craigahulliar, just outside the town, on Sunday, January 26.

A funeral notice for Mr McKay described him as a “dearly loved husband of Serena, much loved dad of Faith, Lori, Ava, Lilyahna and David, very dear son of Ian and Joan, stepson of Karen and Stephen, loving brother of Morgan, Lucas, Max, Miley, Ethan, Amber and the late Emma, dear grandson of Nora, Isobel, Ivan and the late William, step grandson of Ronnie and a dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and nephew.”

Mr McKay’s funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, at 2.30pm in Dunseverick Parish Church, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Tributes have been paid to Mr McKay including one from the Giant’s Causeway Protestant Boys’ Flute Band who offered condolences to “our former Bandmaster Ian McKay on the sudden passing of his son Jason, also to our Flag girl Miley on the passing of her brother and to the wider family circle.”

TUV vice chairman and Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Allister Kyle said: “I’m absolutely devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Jason McKay. I knew Jason well. A dedicated member of Dunseverick LOL 528, I was pleased to see him elected and installed as their Deputy Master. Jason and I were about the same age and went through some of our degrees together in the Orange.

"Jason got married last year and he lived just a few doors up from our family farm in Craigahulliar. A quiet, unassuming fella, Jason was a hard worker who was very family focused.

"Jason was well known in the farming community and when he wasn’t helping his father’s building firm enjoyed working to a local agricultural contractor. He will be sorely missed by many not least his parents, wife Serena, their young family and wider family circle. My thoughts and prayers are with Jason’s family, colleagues and friends."

The PSNI said: “Police attended a report of the sudden death of a man aged in his 30s in the Craigahullier area of Portrush on Sunday afternoon, 26th January.

"A post-mortem will take place in due course to determine the cause of death, however, it is not being treated as suspicious.”

The Health and Safety Executive NI said: “As it is an incident relating to a member of the public in domestic premises, HSENI is not involved in the incident. We have however produced some safety information on our website for people using portable generators.”