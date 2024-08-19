Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to “ray of sunshine” Joseph Hegarty after the six-year-old tragically died in a quad bike accident near Ballycastle on Friday (August 16).

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed they “received a report of a sudden death which occurred at the Ballynagard Road area of Ballycastle on Friday 16th August”.

Joseph, who was “the adored son of Andrea and Michael, loving brother of Katie”, will be laid to rest at St. Patrick’s & St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycastle on Tuesday, August 20, with the family inviting people to wear “your favourite sports top or colourful clothing to Joe’s wake and funeral” in honour of his love for sport and colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe attended St Patrick's & St Brigid's Primary School in Ballycastle and they paid tribute to a “much loved bundle of joy”.

Tributes have been paid to 'little ray of sunshine' Joseph Hegarty who died following a quad bike accident in Ballycastle. Credit News Letter/PJ Dallat & Sons

SDLP Glens councillor Margaret Anne McKillpp offered condolences to the family saying: “There is huge sadness locally at the tragic passing of young Joseph Hegarty. I can’t begin to imagine what the family are going through but I know that they are in the thoughts and prayers of every person in this area as they come to terms with such a devastating loss.

“This is a close-knit community and many would have known Joe through the local hurling and GAA clubs where he was a constant fixture. My thoughts are also with all his teammates, coaches and everyone involved with the clubs at this very difficult time.

“I trust that people in Ballycastle will rally around the Hegarty family and support them in any way they can in the difficult days ahead.”