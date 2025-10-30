Tributes have been paid to a Co Antrim couple, who died a day apart aged 90 and 88.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eileen (nee Hannon) and her husband Henry Lavery passed away peacefully in hospital this week surrounded by their family.

-

Eileen and Henry Lavery who died just days apart this week aged 90 and 88.

-

Eileen passed away, aged 90, on Tuesday, October 28 while Henry died yesterday, October 29, aged 88.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late of Orken Lane, Aghalee, their passing is deeply regretted by sons Aidan, Gerard, Andrew and Barry. Daughters-in-law Rosemary, Martina, Patrina and Jeanie.

They were also proud grandparents of Ryan, Niall, Ciaran, Cormac, Coilin, Owen, Ronan, Laura and Clodagh.

Eileen is predeceased by her brother Josie and sister Phyllis. And lovingly remembered by siblings Betty, Angela, Bernie, Teresa, Eamon and Seamus.

Henry is predeceased by his brothers Willie-John, Patrick, Peter, Malachy and sisters Mary, Cecilia and Sarah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eileen and Henry will repose at their home with friends and family welcome from 6.30pm on Thursday and 1.30pm on Friday.

Their funeral will be from their home on Saturday 1st November at 9.30am to St Patrick’s Church, Aghagallon for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The family has asked for no flowers please. Donations, if desired, online via www.ronniethompson.co.uk or cheques payable to Marie Curie c/o Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors, 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn, BT28 1UF.

One person wrote: “Absolutely heart breaking for the family. In our thoughts and prayers. May they both Rest In eternal peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Really sad news that they passed hours apart. Thoughts and prayers with all the Hannon & Lavery Families.”

And one wrote: “God bless. Two beautiful souls departing this earth together. Rest in peace.”