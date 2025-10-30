Tributes paid to 'two beautiful souls departing this earth together' as Co Antrim husband and wife die hours apart
Eileen (nee Hannon) and her husband Henry Lavery passed away peacefully in hospital this week surrounded by their family.
Eileen passed away, aged 90, on Tuesday, October 28 while Henry died yesterday, October 29, aged 88.
Late of Orken Lane, Aghalee, their passing is deeply regretted by sons Aidan, Gerard, Andrew and Barry. Daughters-in-law Rosemary, Martina, Patrina and Jeanie.
They were also proud grandparents of Ryan, Niall, Ciaran, Cormac, Coilin, Owen, Ronan, Laura and Clodagh.
Eileen is predeceased by her brother Josie and sister Phyllis. And lovingly remembered by siblings Betty, Angela, Bernie, Teresa, Eamon and Seamus.
Henry is predeceased by his brothers Willie-John, Patrick, Peter, Malachy and sisters Mary, Cecilia and Sarah.
Eileen and Henry will repose at their home with friends and family welcome from 6.30pm on Thursday and 1.30pm on Friday.
Their funeral will be from their home on Saturday 1st November at 9.30am to St Patrick’s Church, Aghagallon for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
The family has asked for no flowers please. Donations, if desired, online via www.ronniethompson.co.uk or cheques payable to Marie Curie c/o Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors, 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn, BT28 1UF.
One person wrote: “Absolutely heart breaking for the family. In our thoughts and prayers. May they both Rest In eternal peace.”
Another said: “Really sad news that they passed hours apart. Thoughts and prayers with all the Hannon & Lavery Families.”
And one wrote: “God bless. Two beautiful souls departing this earth together. Rest in peace.”