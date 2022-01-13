Tributes paid to well-known Orangeman and football physiotherapist, David Craig

David Craig. (Pic Mossley FC).

Mr Craig passed away peacefully at home on January 12.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Larne District Loyal Orange Lodge No1 said: “It is with sincere regret to inform Brethren and friends of the sudden passing of our District Secretary, Bro David Craig Snr Father of Bro David Craig Jnr. We offer our thoughts and prayers to his wife and family circle.”

East Antrim UUP MLA Roy Beggs is District Master.

Paying tribute, Mr Beggs said: “I am sad to learn of the sudden passing of a loyal and faithful servant. He always had time for a chat and was eager to try to help.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Margaret, daughters Freda, Michelle, Sally, son Bro David Craig Jnr and the extended family circle at this time.”

Mr Craig had a long association with Mossley Football Club, serving as the NAFL Division 1B side’s physiotherapist.

In an emotional tribute on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Newtownabbey-based outfit said: “The club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our very own David ‘Davy Rub’ Craig.

“Davy has been the club’s physio for many years, turning up each and every Saturday helping to ensure our players were as match fit as possible. Davy had quite the collection of potions to help players battle through match day niggles as anyone who lay on his bench will know.

“Davy Rub’ as he was known at Mossley would travel across the country to watch our lads play and even as recently as Saturday past, despite being unable to attend due to health, checked in to find out the scoreline.

“A club is made not just of the players and coaches, but by everyone in between, the committee, the fans and people like Davy. The club will miss you and the many laughs we had along the way. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Davy’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Neighbouring club Maloneys FC took to social media, stating: “Maloneys FC would like to pass on our deepest sympathies and respect to the family, friends, and members of Mossley FC, after the passing of David Craig.

A gentleman who will be sadly missed by many. Rest in peace Davy Rub!”

Mr Craig’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 18 in Gardenmore Presbyterian Church, Larne at 1.30pm, followed by committal in Larne Cemetery.