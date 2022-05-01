Tributes paid to William Lamrock who has passed away

William Lamrock

Mr Lamrock was also a longserving member of the Ulster Unionist Party in Foyle.

The YMCA today confirmed: “It is with great sadness and regret that we have to inform you of the passing of our former General Secretary William Lamrock. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Responding to news of Mr Lamrock’s death, UUP Councillor Darren Guy posted on facebook: “There will be many people we meet in life that will leave an impact, none more so than my friend William Lamrock.

“Our many conversations, his determination, his astute awareness of everything going on around him, he required the same from us all that were lucky enough to have gained a friend in him.

“I laughed every time I seen that glint in his eye, knowing that someone was about to be elegantly corrected, yet if anyone required advice, William would gladly bestow his wisdom and knowledge upon them.

“A great story teller, a great mind but none lit up his eyes more than when he talked with pride about Gayle, Gillian & Gareth, their partners and of course the grand kids who the stories became more & more about, and behind every great man there’s a truly remarkable woman, Pat was all that and more to William.

“A family man till the end.”

Mr Lamrock was also a governor at Lisneal College, which posted on facebook: “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Lisneal College Governor, friend, supporter and advocate, Mr William Lamrock. ‘Willie’ played a key role in where our school is today and his influence and wisdom will be greatly missed. Willie devoted his life to providing opportunities for young people in the Londonderry and wider areas and he leaves a legacy of high expectations and commitment to serve the community. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues. We will miss you.”

William King Memorial Flute Band noted that Mr Lamrock was one of the original members of the Sgt Lindsay Mooney Memorial Flute Band.

Its facebook post said: “For the second time this month the officers and members of the William king Memorial Flute Band, regret the passing of one of the original members of the Sgt Lindsey Mooney Memorial Flute band.

“William ‘Denis’ Lamrock was for years the driving force of the SLMMFB during their early years.

“The band scene in general has lost one of the innovators in the modern melody era. Denis was the first to realise that melody bands needed outside help in the form of a musical director, men like Willie Douglas and Drew Porter, and he pioneered the production of quality flutes with John Millar and John Wicks in London.