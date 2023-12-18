Social media has been flooded with tributes for young GAA player Frank James McCaffery who died days before his 18th birthday.

Tributes to young Frank James McCaffery who has died just days before his 18 birthday. Photo courtesy of Tir Na NOg GFC

The 17-year-old, who was a pupil at St Patrick’s College in Armagh, died yesterday causing a huge wave of grief in the Portadown community where he was from.

Tír na nÓg GFC in Portadown said: “The committee, members, players and coaches of Tír na nÓg are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Frank James McCaffrey. We send our heartfelt condolences to Frank James’ mother Jean, father Francis, sisters Hayley and Rosa, cousins and players Joe, Tom and Sam and the entire family circle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Frank James, fondly referred to by his teammates as “Frank the Tank” was a formidable forward and a key player on our U14 double championship winning and U16.5 championship winning teams.

"Frank always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye and provided the craic on many an away day with his team. A laid back lad with a kind soul, who did his talking on the pitch. Frank James, we will remember you fondly. #ForeverYoung Mary, Queen of the Gael, Pray for him.”

A funeral notice by Quinn Bros Funeral Services said Frank-James McCaffery from Selshion Hall in Portadown died on December 17. He is the beloved son of Jean and Francis and dear brother of Haley and Rosa. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.