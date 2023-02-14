Widespread shock and sadness has fallen over Maghery, Co Armagh after news of the sudden death of Aidan 'Ned' Robinson, one of the village’s most well known sons.

Aidan Robinson, a father of six, died yesterday at his home at Coney Island View – news of great sorrow to his family and large number of friends.

Ned, as he was known to most, was a familiar fixture in the village and regularly helped people in the area with odd jobs and messages.

Ned was a kind-hearted, family man who loved his football, particularly is beloved Maghery Sean MacDermotts and the Armagh team.

Highly regarded, he has been described as a ‘gentleman’ with ‘a heart of gold’ and who will be 'truly missed in Maghery’.

Quinn Bros Funeral Services said Mr Robinson died on February 13, 2023.

He is the beloved father of Aideen, Michael, Sean, Niamh, Sinead and Ciaran and brother of Pauline, Damian, Celine, Briege and Fergal.

Funeral arrangements will be released later.