It is understood Mr Gilliland, who was aged 52, died after falling from a roof of an outbuilding.

The NI Air Ambulance took Mr Gilliland to the Royal Victoria Hospital where he later died.

-

-

Mr Gilliland from Greenogue Road, Dromore, Co Down is the dearly loved partner of Shirley and devoted father of Zoe and Samuel. He is also the cherished son of William and Eileen and a dear brother of Graeme, Colin and Lynne.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Donations if desired for The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance C/O Robert J. Bready, Funeral Director, 22 Newry Road, Rathfriland, BT34 5AL. (Cheques made payable to Robert Bready)

Ulster Unionist Cllr Kyle Savage, who knows the family well, said he is ‘devastated’ at the tragic news of Lee’s sudden death.

Cllr Savage, who comes from a farming family, said Lee had worked with his uncle when he left school and they have close family connections. “I have known him many years and I am very saddened to hear about this, especially saddened for his partner Shirley, his children and all his family. It is a devastating time for them but I know everyone in the community will be supporting them.”

DUP Cllr on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Mark Baxter said the community was in shock and are rallying around the family of Mr Gilliland.

“It is a real tragedy but the community will rally round and support the family.

"Lee was a very quiet man who just got on with his work. He was an unassuming, quiet man and a hardworking individual,” said Cllr Baxter.

Undefined: readMore

1. CHURCH.JPG Donaghcloney farmer Lee Gilliland of Greenogue Road, Dromore, Co. Down died tragically in a farm accident at the weekend. Photo: Church spire Photo Sales