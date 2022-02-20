Tributes to DUP MLA Christopher Stalford who has died aged 39

Christopher Stalford MLA. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Party Chairman Lord Morrow were among the many from across Northern Ireland who paid tribute to the father-of-four.

Sir Jeffrey said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of Christopher’s sudden death. He was not just an elected representative or a colleague, he was a friend.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On behalf of the Party, I express my sympathies to Laura and the wider Stalford family on the loss of a husband, father, son and brother.

Former First Minister Arlene Foster pictured at the opening of the offices of Christopher Stalford MLA in Sandy Row, south Belfast in December 2016.. She is pictured with Nigel Dodds, Christopher Stalford, Paul Givan and Maurice Morrow. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“I talked at length with Christopher on Friday night. He was passionate about Northern Ireland and wanted the best for his constituents. I was never to know how precious that conversation was to be.

“Most telling of all in that conversation was his pride in Laura and their children. He talked about his eldest child transferring to big school and the discussions that were ongoing in the home.

“Christopher was born to be a public representative. From his teenage years he was a regular contributor to politics both in the print and broadcast media. He was elected as a Belfast City Councillor in 2005 to represent the Laganbank area and then from 2014 represented the Balmoral area. Christopher was elected the High Sheriff of Belfast in 2010 and Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast in 2013/14.

“In 2016, Christopher was elected to represent Belfast South in the Northern Ireland Assembly and from January 2020 served as the Principal Deputy Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The DUP's leader and chairman have paid glowing tributes to Christopher Stalford

“Christopher believed in stretching himself to build a genuinely shared future. He was confident in his unionism and his identity and was always prepared to provide leadership to keep Northern Ireland moving in the right direction.”

DUP Chairman Lord Morrow of Clogher Valley said: “I’ve known Christopher since his childhood. His family have been faithful members of the Party from its foundation.

“As a party, we are shocked and saddened by his death but most of all we are heartbroken for Laura, their four little children and Christopher’s wider family who will feel this loss most keenly.

“We are praying that the God of all comfort will be with the Stalford family at this difficult and sad time as they mourn the sudden and unexpected passing of one who was so dear and precious to them.

“From his earliest days, Christopher was immersed in the politics of Northern Ireland. He was a committed unionist and was always destined to be an elected representative because he had a heart for the people, public service and making Northern Ireland better.

“We thank those across the political spectrum for their condolences and thoughtfulness. We ask that Christopher’s family are given privacy and space to grieve.”

Junior Ministers Gary Middleton and Declan Kearney also expressed their sadness at Mr Stalford’s death.

Gary Middleton said: “I was profoundly saddened to learn of the death of my friend and colleague, Christopher Stalford. Christopher was a dedicated public representative who worked tirelessly to better the lives of others. But first and foremost, he was a family man who was immensely proud of his wonderful children.

“It is difficult to come to terms with the loss of a young man who had so much to offer our community. And today our community shares in grief at his passing. We are all the poorer for his loss.”

Declan Kearney said: “I was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Christopher Stalford’s sudden death.

“This heartbreaking news has touched everyone who worked alongside Christopher from across the political spectrum. He made a significant contribution to our regional Assembly as Principal Deputy Speaker, and as a member of the TEO scrutiny committee. Today we all stand together in sympathy with everyone who knew and loved him.”

Ulster Unionist Party Leader Doug Beattie described Mr Stalford’s passing as “absolutely tragic and shocking news which will be felt by every single person who worked at Stormont”.

“In addition to his duties as an MLA, Christopher Stalford was a Principal Deputy Speaker and his role was to ensure the smooth running of the business of the Chamber, which he did expertly and with good humour.

“I worked with Christopher on many occasions and although we had differing political views we never traded an angry word. He was someone I liked, respected and who worked tirelessly for his community and country.

“I know he will be greatly missed not just by his colleagues in his own party but right across the political spectrum.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere sympathies to Christopher’s family and many friends and colleagues.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP said: “On behalf of the SDLP I want to send my deepest condolences to Christopher’s wife Laura, their four children and his wide circle of family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Christopher and I knew each other for more than 20 years and this news has come as such a shock.

“I don’t think there was a single political issue that Christopher and I agreed on but one of my defining memories will be his great ability to disagree well. You could have a storming argument in the Assembly with terse words and raised voices but as soon as you left, he would always have a wry smile and a laugh.

“This will be a difficult day for everyone who knew Christopher, particularly his colleagues and the wider DUP family. As a mark of respect, we have decided to postpone the SDLP Spring Conference. Today is a day for political parties to set aside enmity and terse words and to remember that we are all people working hard and doing our best to serve the interests of the people we represent. Christopher Stalford was someone who did just that.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Words are not adequate to express the shock and deep sadness I feel at the death of Christopher Stalford. To his beloved wife Laura and four young children I express sincere Christian sympathy.

“Having known Christopher well since his days working for me, when I served as an MEP, I retained friendship and respect for him and his undoubted ability - ability which Unionism can ill afford to lose.

“I also express sympathy to his party which he served with loyalty and distinction. His colleagues in the Assembly and elsewhere will feel an aching void, though it is his family who above all require the prayers and support of us all.”

“On behalf of the Sinn Féin Assembly team I extended my condolences and expressed my sincere sadness to the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson on the sudden passing of his party colleague and Assembly member, Christopher Stalford.”

Sinn Fein MLA Michelle O’Neill said Mr Stalford’s wife Laura and their four children are “foremost in our thoughts and prayers this morning as they grieve the heartbreaking loss of a husband and father.

“We have worked with Christopher over many years since he entered political life first as a city councillor, and then Assembly member for South Belfast.