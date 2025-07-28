Tributes paid to former Portadown independent councillor Joe Duffy who was a leading member of the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition during the Drumcree Crisis in the 1990s in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Joe Duffy, a leading member of the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition in Portadown during the Drumcree crisis in the 1990s, has died.

Mr Duffy, who was also an independent councillor sitting on Craigavon Council, was highly respected in Portadown and worked tirelessly for the community in the Garvaghy Road area.

Mr Duffy has been invariably described as a ‘true gentleman’ and ‘one of nature’s gentlemen’.

One friend said: “He was a great man who loved his community and stood up for them.”

Mr Duffy, who died yesterday, was the dear husband of the late Isobel and loving father of Sandra, Philip, Mary, Paul and Michael.

Joe will repose in his residence at 290 Ballyoran Park, Portadown today (Monday) from 5.00pm until 10.00pm and on Tuesday from 10.00am until 10.00pm.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday from his late residence at 12.45pm to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Drumcree for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm.

His passing is deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters-in-law Bernie and Suzanne, sons-in-law Francie and Shane, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Joe's Requiem Mass can be viewed on Drumcree Parish online livestream.