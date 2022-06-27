The little boy, son of Oonagh and Declan, is being waked at his home in Toomebridge.

His funeral will be held in Bellaghy tomorrow morning.

Ethan died on Saturday after he was involved in one-vehicle collision at the Castledawson Road roundabout in Magherafelt.

Ethan McCourt from the Bellaghy/Toomebridge area died on Saturday after an incident at the Castledawson roundabout in Magherafelt last week.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Ethan Michael McCourt from the Bellaghy area died in hospital as a result of his injuries following the collision that occurred on Monday, 20th June shortly after 7.45am.

“The driver of the vehicle remains in hospital at present.”

Sergeant Green said: “The collision involved a black Mercedes which collided with the roundabout. A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 324 of 20/06/22.”

Bellaghy Primary School Parent Teacher Association posted on Facebook yesterday: “I was so saddened to hear of the passing of six year old Ethan McCourt, a pupil of St. Mary’s Primary School, Bellaghy, following that tragic accident last week.

“I can not begin to imagine the impact of this devastating news on his family and the school community of St. Mary’s.

“As a school family at Bellaghy P.S., we extend our heartfelt sympathy to Ethan’s family circle, his friends and staff members at St. Mary’s P.S.” from ML Richmond.

St Mary’s PS Stewartstown said: “We pray for the staff and children at Saint Mary’s Primary school, Bellaghy and send heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Ethan McCourt, nephew of our esteemed Governor Eileen Devlin. Rest In Peace little Ethan.”

Derry Diocesan Catechetical Centre said: “We offer our deepest sympathy to the family of Ethan McCourt, a pupil at Saint Mary’s PS, Bellaghy. We ask our diocesan school community Diocese of Derry to keep Ethan’s family, friends and school community in their prayers. May he rest in peace, in the loving arms of God.”

Wolfe Tones Baile Eachaidh GAC said: “We are devastated to learn the news that our underage player Ethan McCourt has sadly passed to his eternal rest following an accident earlier this week. Deepest condolences to his parents Oonagh and Declan and extended McKenna & McCourt families. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam dilis His Father Declan remains in our thoughts as he continues to receive treatment in hospital.”

His funeral arrangements state: “Ethan Michael, aged 6 years, beloved son of Oonagh and Declan, loving grandson of Bernard and Margaret McKenna and Mary and the late Mick McCourt (Slatequarry), nephew of Patrick, Bernard, Michael, John, Stephen, Paul, Eileen (Devlin) and Siobhan (Koumparos).”

His funeral will be from his home at 1 Glovers Lane, Gloverstown Road, on Tuesday 28th June at 10.00am for 11.00am Mass of the Angels in Church of St. Mary, Bellaghy, via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

His death is deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, father, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family circle.

