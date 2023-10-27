The family of a Portadown man, who tragically died while in the Mourne Mountains, have asked for donations to be made to the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team.

Portadown man Gareth Prideaux who died tragically in the Mourne Mountains this week.

Mr Prideaux’s body was recovered from the Mournes this week. The 41-year-old had been reported missing to police.

A rescue team sent 12 members into the mountains near Annalong at around 7pm on Tuesday evening. The operation was stood down just after 11pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A funeral notice on social media states that Mr Prideaux died suddenly on October 24 in The Mournes.

-

-

Married to Julie-Anne and the father of three children, Ashton, Tom and Jamie-Lee, tributes have been flooding social media since the news broke of Gareth’s sudden death.

One person said: “Heartbreaking. Deepest sympathy and condolences to Gareth’s family at this very sad and tragic time. May God guide you in the coming hours, days, weeks and months ahead. He was always happy to help in CAH (Craigavon Area Hospital). A gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.”

Another said: “Gareth you were one of a kind and always made us laugh out loud anytime you walked into the lab. You will be sorely missed by us all in Craigavon. Words completely fail at this heart breaking time. Sending love and prayers to Julie-Anne, Ashton, Tom and Jamie-Lee.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another said: “Julie-Anne we are all thinking of you and the family at this difficult time. Gareth was always a pleasure to deal with in work. Deepest condolences to you all.”

And a third person said: “Absolutely devastating news for Julie-Anne and her family circle. Deepest sympathies to the entire family circle.”

In his funeral notice, it is noted that while the family home is strictly private, family and friends will be made most welcome at Milne’s Funeral Home on Saturday 4pm – 6pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12.30pm in Thomas Street Methodist Church, followed by a private cremation.

The family has asked for family flowers only please, with donations for the benefit the Royal British Legion and the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Milne Funeral Services donations account c/o59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.