The Mayor of Craigavon Samuel Gardiner lays a wreath at Lurgan's War memorial ahead of the ceremony of granting the freedom of the borough to the RBL. PHOTO BY: NIALL MARSHALL

Mr Gardiner, who was married to Elizabeth, with two children Clive and Keith, had been involved in politics most of his adult life, having joined the Ulster Unionst Party and represented Lurgan when he first took office aged 23 years old.

A committed Unionist, Mr Gardiner served on Lurgan Borough Council, Craigavon Council and was elected also to the NI Forum as well as the NI Assembly.

He was a committed member of the Orange Order and was "deputy Sovereign Grand Master" of the Royal Black Institution

Mr Gardiner was a former High Sheriff for Armagh and was appointed as a Justice of the Peace.

He was also a former chairman of Glenavon F.C.

Born in 24 March 1940 Mr Gardiner serviced as a Ulster Unionist Party MLA for Upper Bann from 2003 to 2016.

Previously he had held the Mayoral office at Lurgan Borough Council in 1968 and on Craigavon Borough Council from 1982/3, 1988/9 and 2000/1.

When Mr Gardiner was elected to the Assembly in 2003, he served on the Environmental, Leisure Services and Public Services Liaison Committees and was the UUP spokesperson on environment.

As the oldest Northern Ireland Assembly member, Gardiner also served as Father of the House, a role which includes presiding over the election of a new Speaker of the Assembly.

Ulster Unionist Cllr Jim Speers paid tribute to Mr Gardiner who he said had ‘served the public for generations’.

"He was a committed Ulster Unionist and worked hard for those he represented. He was a straightforward and honourable man who spoke fairly and straight.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Sammy’s family, for whom this loss will be most acutely felt.

"I also extend my sympathies to Sammy’s colleagues in the Ulster Unionist Party in Upper Bann. I believe he was a member of the UUP for over fifty years, and I know his colleagues in the UUP will be mourning his loss greatly.

