Tributes to young Co Armagh footballer Jamie Hoye who died suddenly

A former pupil of St Paul’s Junior High School in Lurgan, Jamie was a talented footballer who played for Oxford Sunnyside FC.

Desribed as a ‘big character’ with a ‘cheeky smile’, Jamie was a popular young man in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas.

Jamie showed great talent on the football field as a youngster and won several awards while at school.

Jamie Hoye from Lurgan.

His family have close ties to the Glasgow Lurgan Celtic Supporters Club and Jamie was a huge fan of Glasgow Celtic FC.

Leading the tributes was his own team Oxford Sunnyside FC

Writing on Facebook, they said: “We at Oxford Sunnyside have been shocked and deeply saddened at the sudden passing of our former player, Jamie Hoye.

“Jamie played for both underage level and seniors during his time at the club, and was managed by his father Jason at underage.

St.Pauls Junior High School. Team in Final. From Left, Rear; Dylan Ruddy, Mr Flannigan, Principal, Steven McEvoy. Front; Peadar Magill, Jamie Hoye, Aaron Casey. NILM4114-401

“We pass our sincere condolences to his father Jason, his family, friends and all who knew him. R.I.P. Jamie”

Craigavon City Football Club said: “All at Craigavon City would like to send our deepest condolences to Oxford Sunnyside Fc, the family and the friends of Young Jamie Hoye who sadly passed away yesterday.

“Jamie was a fierce competitor on the pitch and an absolute gentleman off it. May he R.I.P and may everyone around him find the strength to get through the terrible time.”

Glasgow Celtic Supporters Club Lurgan No.1 said: “The committee, staff and members of the Glasgow Celtic supporters club Lurgan No.1 would like to pass our our sincere condolences to the Seeley and Hoye families on the loss of their dear son Jamie. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.” ❤