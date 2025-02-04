Three people arrested during a major PSNI operation is in Lurgan, Co Armagh have been released on bail.

The arrests of two men and a woman happened during a large scale PSNI operation on Tuesday afternoon involving a significant number of police personnel attending a house in the Larkfield Square in south Lurgan.

One house was cordoned off with police surrounding the property. Police said detectives were assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group (TSG) and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO), during a search of the property. Two men, aged 48 and 50, and a 50 year old woman, were arrested on suspicion of producing a class A drug and taken into custody for questioning. Officers remained at the scene conducting additional enquiries last night.

It is understood the ATO officers attended the search as a ‘precautionary measure’.

PSNI at the scene at Larkfield Square, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

During the searches locals witnessed forensic teams wearing white suits and other people wearing what appeared to be orange chemical suits working inside and outside the property.

Eyewitnesses said police swooped on the house at around 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon breaking both the front and back doors.

This afternoon (Wednesday) a PSNI spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 48 and 50, and a 50 year old woman, who were arrested following a search of a house at Larkfield Square in Lurgan on Tuesday 4th February, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

"The scene has now closed and officers have left the area. No drugs were recovered as a result of the search.