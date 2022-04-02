Trio take to new heights and raise £20K for local mental health services

Jessica Crilly (Cookstown), Grace Downey (Portglenone) and Cara McAllister (Rasharkin) will be travelling to Peru next Thursday (April 7) to walk along the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu in aid of depression charity AWARE.

What started as one for the bucket list was soon recognised as an opportunity to raise vital funds to support local people living with mental ill-health and maintain positive personal mental health.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Training for the trek has been a lot of walking, which in NI weather can be a challenge in itself! It has genuinely helped to improve my mental well-being. Having a purpose has

Pictured, from left, Grace, Jessica and Cara.

encouraged me to get up and go, even after a long day when it's dark, wet and cold, and it's the last thing I feel like doing. I have never regretted a walk, even in the rain!" said Grace.

With their fundraising total reaching over £20,000 so far – including a £1,000 donation from Dowds Group and £2,000 from Steelweld Fabrications Ltd.

Cara acknowledges the tremendous local support they have received: "We are so grateful to our local communities for their generosity. It's been overwhelming.

"The total we have reached is beyond expectations, and we feel proud of the hard work we put into getting here."

With each encountering mental illness, either personally or via friends and family, Jessica adds these experiences inspired the trio to raise funds to support others affected by poor

mental health: "Mental health is in the forefront of everyone's minds at present, especially after the pandemic, but it is still an illness that people hush or get embarrassed speaking about.

"We knew we wanted to raise funds and awareness for a mental health charity to remind everyone that help is available. AWARE does vital work, especially in small communities, so

if our fundraising can help sustain and promote this – it makes us very proud of our efforts."

Margaret McCrossan, Community Fundraising Officer at AWARE, said: "We're so proud of Jessica, Grace and Cara for what they have achieved to date.

"They are true AWARE ambassadors by helping us raise awareness and funds to help us continue our services that support local people living with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. We wish them well on their trek."

AWARE's free-to-attend support groups welcome people living with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. The groups provide a safe space to meet with others on a similar journey

who can understand, encourage and suggest helpful coping methods.