Trip Advisor award for Ballycastle and Bushmills visitor information centres

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:16 BST
Visitor Information Centres (VICs) in Ballycastle and Bushmills have been officially recognised for their service excellence by Trip Advisor.

The Visitor Servicing teams in both locations recently received their Travellers' Choice Award from Trip Advisor in acknowledgement of their consistently excellent reviews in the past twelve months.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, said: “I would like to thank the staff of Ballycastle and Bushmills VIC who have contributed to this success.

“Securing the ‘Certificate of Excellence’ from Trip Advisor is a major achievement as only 10% of businesses reach this high standard.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan joins Harriet Hamilton and Robyn Rafferty, Visitor Services Advisors with Caroline Carey, Visitor Servicing Officer and Kerrie McGonigle, Destination Manager outside Ballycastle Visitor Information Centre to congratulate the team on being officially recognised for their service excellence with a Trip Advisor Travellers' Choice Award. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCILMayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan joins Harriet Hamilton and Robyn Rafferty, Visitor Services Advisors with Caroline Carey, Visitor Servicing Officer and Kerrie McGonigle, Destination Manager outside Ballycastle Visitor Information Centre to congratulate the team on being officially recognised for their service excellence with a Trip Advisor Travellers' Choice Award. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL
“Our Visitor Servicing teams play an important role in welcoming visitors to the Borough and these awards highlight their professionalism and commitment to providing excellent customer service to locals and visitors alike.”

Council’s Tourism Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle added: “The Visitor Information Centres provide a platform for the local tourism and hospitality businesses to showcase their experiences and many local food and craft products.

