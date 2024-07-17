Trip Advisor award for Ballycastle and Bushmills visitor information centres
The Visitor Servicing teams in both locations recently received their Travellers' Choice Award from Trip Advisor in acknowledgement of their consistently excellent reviews in the past twelve months.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, said: “I would like to thank the staff of Ballycastle and Bushmills VIC who have contributed to this success.
“Securing the ‘Certificate of Excellence’ from Trip Advisor is a major achievement as only 10% of businesses reach this high standard.
“Our Visitor Servicing teams play an important role in welcoming visitors to the Borough and these awards highlight their professionalism and commitment to providing excellent customer service to locals and visitors alike.”
Council’s Tourism Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle added: “The Visitor Information Centres provide a platform for the local tourism and hospitality businesses to showcase their experiences and many local food and craft products.