Wednesday, December 21 was a day to remember for one Coleraine boy who was one of 100 children from Northern Ireland who are living with life threatening and life limiting conditions as they travelled to Lapland to meet Santa.

Odhran Fleming from Coleraine and his mum Nicole were part of the group of children and huge support team who were welcomed to Belfast International Airport by The Choir Studio from Newry, who filled the air with festive music.

After a three hour TUI Airways flight to Northern Finland, the children disembarked and made their way to the magical location of Rovaniemi, under the Arctic Circle.

Upon arrival the all-inclusive day trip began and saw the children enjoy what is the quintessential fantasy experience at Christmas time including reindeer rides, husky dog rides, sledging, a visit to the elves workshop as well as Mrs Claus’ gingerbread bakery factory among many other activities.

Odhran Fleming and mum Nicole Young from Coleraine in Lapland

The pinnacle moment for all children was a private meet-and-greet with Santa Claus himself after which the children continued their festive cheer theme 35,000 feet up on board their homeward bound flight.

This year marked NICLT’s eleventh trip to Lapland. Colin Barkley, Chair of NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, said: “We would like to thank Tui, Belfast International Airport and the ground staff from Swissport. Not only do they dress up in Christmas costumes they also open all of the check in desks at 5am to ensure the children have a quick and smooth check in. In addition, the airport’s security team always ensures a speedy transition despite the significant levels of medication and medical equipment that is required for this flight, which is essentially a flying hospital!

"It would be remiss of us not to also mention the ground handlers at Rovaniemi airport, the fantastic team at Wild Nordic who co-ordinated the magical outdoor adventures, and the amazing team of elves at Santa Park, who play a critical role in this trip. They have all been working with us since the charity was established over 12 years ago and are responsible for the land arrangements which are tailor made to suit the complex needs of the children.”

Every child on the trip is nominated by a Northern Ireland health care professional many of whom will travel on the flight and escort children and their families around the resort.

Meeting the main man!

Dr Mark Rollins, a charity Trustee and a Senior Consultant Paediatrician, added: “NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust is a unique charity which allows health and community care workers, based in all the paediatric departments and hospitals in Northern Ireland, to nominate the sick children they feel most deserve such an amazing treat.

"The health teams are all aware of the significant burden on carers and families who look after their child’s condition and needs on a daily basis. Doctors, nurses and allied health professionals give up their own time to volunteer to ensure that these children can experience a magical time in a safe environment whilst not forgetting the boost the trip gives to their self-confidence and mental well-being.