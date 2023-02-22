Trόcaire has marked its 50th anniversary with an appeal to the people of the Causeway Coast & Glens area to support its annual Lenten campaign to support the millions in crisis in Somalia.

Established in 1973, Trόcaire has changed the lives of tens of millions of people around the world over the past five decades. Its annual Lenten campaign sees the iconic Trócaire Box displayed in hundreds of schools, Churches, and homes in the build up to Easter.

Trócaire’s 50th Lenten campaign is focusing on Somalia, where repeated failed rains have led to nearly eight million people - almost half of Somalia’s population - struggling to find food.

“Millions of people are facing the prospect of starving to death. Thousands have already died. This is a shocking scandal,” said Caoimhe de Barra, Trocaire CEO.

Josiane still has the Trocaire Box from 2004 with her image on the front

“We work in countries that are most at risk of conflict, climate change and poverty, and the work we do is as important now as it was when Trόcaire was set up. We will continue to support and work with those who are most vulnerable both to develop long-term solutions to the challenges they face and in times of crisis.”

Ms de Barra said the terrible events recently in Syria and Turkey show just how vital humanitarian organisations are when disaster strikes.

“As part of the second largest aid network in the world, Caritas Internationalis, we are able to respond on the ground through our partners very quickly in emergency situations,” Caoimhe de Barra said.

She said the story of Josiane Umumarashavu from Rwanda who featured on the Trócaire Box in 2004 sums up the impact of the work of the agency and the support of the people of Northern Ireland.

Josiane with her two children

“Josiane lost her dad and siblings in the 1994 Rwandan Genocide. She featured on the Trócaire Box in 2004. Today she is working for Trócaire in Rwanda as a finance officer. This is a powerful story of how together we can influence change and improve people’s lives," concluded Ms de Barra.

