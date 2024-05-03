‘True inspiration’ Bobby returning to some normality

Nine-year-old Bobby Browne returned to school on Friday.

​This time 12 months ago, the Browne family received the devastating news that Bobby would need a bone marrow transplant to save his life. Thankfully, he received the treatment last summer, however it has been a long – and largely isolated – journey back to normality for Bobby.

His father Danny spoke about his son’s recovery and is remaining positive, but he cautioned that there is still work to do for Bobby.

“It has been a long journey, and it's far from over, but to get to this point is amazing,” said Danny.

Danny, Louise and Bobby Browne pictured at Easter.

“It's very nerve-wracking for us, but it is amazing for him and his mental health. To be honest, he hasn't had much interaction with other kids over the last few years.

“Prior to this, there were restrictions with Covid. We were working it out, he was in Primary 1 when Covid hit and now he's in Primary 5, so it has been tough on him.

“With the better weather, Bobby has been outside a bit more with his friends. A couple of kids the same age as him live nearby, and he has just been loving life over the last two weeks.”

Bobby has certainly made his parents Danny and Louise very proud, and his father described his remarkable attitude and his ability to deal with his condition.

“Bobby is a true inspiration to everybody,” said his father.

“At the start, when we had conversations I said that there was no option for failure, and that we would do whatever we could. We had that in Bobby's head and the will that he has to live is amazing.

“It was really difficult, and he found it really hard. But he knuckled down, and we are so proud of him.

“He has a fair idea of what's going on, but at the same time, he just deals with it. He never complains, he just deals with it. Over the course of this whole journey, he has just met it head on.

“All Louise and I could do was clear the path, it was up to him to walk it. Over the last three weeks, he seems to have turned a corner and we can see that wee bit of normality creeping back in to our lives.

“Such as taking him to the shop and letting pick what he wants, taking him for a walk, taking him to go see a football match. Things like that weren't talked about or possible before.”

Whilst things are positive at the moment, Danny is hopeful for some more good news next week.

“His bloods are stable, but he has a test to do next week on his immune system. Up to now, he was getting a false immune system once a month, but they stopped that six weeks ago, and they are waiting to see what way his body is reacting now.

“Hopefully we get a good result from that, and it confirms that the bone marrow he got is working.”

Bobby has the opportunity to live because someone signed up to donate bone marrow.

If you haven’t already, Danny encourages everybody to take five minutes and sign up, because you could save a life.

You can sign up for the register at: www.dkms.or.uk/register-now.

“He has given inspiration to other people that this can be fought,” said Danny.“We really appreciate all the support. I have had at least three or four people contact me to say that they have been called to be donors.