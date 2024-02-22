The customised lorry in memory of Cathal McCrory.

The 18-year-old, from Dromara Road, tragically lost his life in a road traffic collision near Annaclone on November 18 last year.

He was the dearly loved son of Peter and Pauline, and loving brother of Declan, Niamh and Ronan.

Cathal (affectionately known as ‘Wee Iggy’) is remembered by his family as someone who always had a smile on his face and was fun-loving, easy going and kind.

Pauline and Peter McCrory with the cheque for Air Ambulance NI.

The money was raised through a memorial tractor run, as well as donations in lieu of flowers and from Cathal’s caring former schools - St. Colman’s PS, Dromore and St. Patrick’s College in Banbridge.

“We chose Air Ambulance NI because it’s a great cause and anybody could need it,” Cathal’s mum Pauline told the Chronicle.

“They rely on a lot of donations and we know this money, raised in Cathal’s name, will help someone else in their time of need.”

The tractor run was organised by Cathal’s close friends just days after his funeral.

​Family and friends of Cathal McCrory visited Air Ambulance NI’s operational base outside Lisburn last weekend, where they presented a cheque for £10,276 in his memory.

“They wanted to do something to mark his month’s anniversary,” his mum said.

“The tractor run route took in the Circular Road, and 250 tractors and 50 lorries took part. We couldn’t believe how many people turned out. We weren’t expecting that response, and it raised £6,700.

“Cathal was a lorry mechanic and he loved tractors as well. He had just turned 18 and was the baby of the family.

“He left St. Patrick’s after his GCSEs, and he was at the Tech doing lorry mechanicing.

“He would have been finishing the course in May/June, and he was working in Mulgrews in Dromore.”

Pauline, who works as a classroom assistant in St. Colman’s PS, said the family were still broken-hearted and taking “a day at a time”.

“We just have to try our best and get on with it,” she revealed. “Cathal would want us to.

“The children all cope in different ways, they are trying to do wee things to keep his memory alive.

“It’s Cathal’s birthday in September so they are planning to organise something big for that - maybe a lorry run.”

The McCrory’s have taken great comfort and strength from the love and support shown by Cathal’s friends.

“His wee friends still call and I’ll say to them… ‘don’t you stop calling’. It’s just so nice - it gives you a lift when you see them.”

Pauline added: “The whole community has been fantastic.

“The amount of people who came to the house for the wake…there were hundreds and hundreds of them.

“They were queuing for an hour to get into the house. Cathal knew so many people for someone of his age.

“Looking back, we were going on adrenaline all through the wake and funeral, then we had the tractor run and, now…well, that’s when reality hits you.”

Pauline revealed that the family were hit by more heartache days after Cathal’s passing.

“We had a bad time,” Pauline recalled.

“The day after the funeral, Petey had a heart attack and, then, the next morning my daddy - who lived with us, passed away. I went into him that morning and he had died in his sleep.

“I do think it was the shock of Cathal’s death. Although he was 90, he just kept saying - where’s the justice?

“So, we had two funerals within a few days and two empty chairs around the table.

“But, we take comfort knowing that they are both together.”

Lorry driver Peter, and son Declan, who works with him, have paid special tribute to Cathal by customising one of their vehicles.

“They have a picture of Cathal on the back of the lorry,” Pauline explained.

“It says on the top of it ‘Wee Iggy’, which was his nickname. They got that done for the funeral.

“Petey is getting it on his lorry too, so Cathal will always be there with them.

“Cathal’s friends have got special coats made - there’s a Scania logo, which says ‘Wee Iggy’ and ‘In memory of Cathal McCrory’.

“They are a great bunch of young ones.”

Grieving mum Pauline added: “We want to thank everyone who has been there for us.

“The support and messages people have sent have really helped us through. The amount of people who turned out for the wake and funeral was just unbelievable.

“Then, there were the people who sent food to the house… from the bakery and the chippy - everybody was so good.”

A tearful Pauline recalled her cherished memories of Cathal.

“He was someone you wouldn't forget,” she said with pride.

“He had a word for everybody.

“He always had a smile on his face and he never said a bad word about anybody.

“Cathal was so easy going, fun-loving, and kind - that’s just who he was and how we will remember him. Forever 18.”

Amy Henshaw, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, thanked Cathal’s family, friends and the local community for a “truly wonderful donation”.

“This is an incredible amount of money to raise in his memory and these funds will allow our medical team to continue flying to some of the sickest patients across Northern Ireland,” she said.

“Twice a day (on average), the air ambulance is needed to help a critically ill person. When needed, the doctor and paramedic on board, bring emergency care directly to the scene, delivering interventions that can be lifesaving.