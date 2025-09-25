Trust bids farewell to Dorothy following four decades of service

After 42 years of dedicated service, friends, family and colleagues gathered to bid a fond farewell and happy retirement to Dorothy Minnis at Lagan Valley Hospital.

Patient Experience Supervisor, Ian Malcomson shared how Dorothy’s dedication throughout Lagan Valley Hospital has touched countless lives and how she will be greatly missed by her colleagues.

Ian said: "I would like to thank her for all her hard work and dedication to the Support Services Team in Lagan Valley Hospital. Dorothy’s positivity and kindness will be greatly missed.”