Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were 77 cases of TB notified to the Public Health Agency in 2023, an increase from 68 cases reported in 2022 and 55 cases reported in both 2021 and 2020.

The PHA is urging the public to be vigilant against the infection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Cathriona Kearns, TB programme manager at the PHA, explained that TB is an infection that is spread in the air by inhaling small droplets from someone with infectious TB of the lungs who coughs, sneezes, talks or sings.

The Public Health Agency has warned that Tuberculosis is still a public health threat in Northern Ireland. Picture: unsplash

"Although TB mainly affects the lungs, it can affect any part of the body,” said Dr Kearns. “The good news is that TB is treatable and curable for the vast majority of people, however early detection and treatment is important to help avoid health complications and to reduce spreading the disease to others.

“While the overall rate of TB is low in Northern Ireland, we need to remain vigilant to the serious risks it can pose.”

What are the risk factors for TB?

The PHA said that almost anyone can get TB but some people are more at risk than others. These include:

People in close contact with someone who is infected, for example, living in the same house

People that have lifestyle and social risk factors, such as alcohol or drug misuse or are homeless

People that have a condition that weakens their immune system such as renal conditions or diabetes, or are having treatment that weakens their immune system

People who have lived or spent time in a country or area with high levels of TB

What are the symptoms?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The symptoms of TB include a prolonged cough, fever and unexplained weight loss. The PHA said anyone is concerned about their symptoms they should contact their GP as greater awareness can mean the condition is diagnosed and treated much earlier.

Any of the following symptoms may suggest TB:

Fever and night sweats

Persistent cough

Unexplained weight loss

Blood in your sputum (phlegm or spit) at any time

In 2022 and 2023 almost 23 per cent of people diagnosed with TB had at least one social risk factor – conditions that increase the likelihood of negative health outcomes for individuals and communities, such as low income, reduced access to education or healthcare and unemployment.

The UK has signed up to the World Health Organization (WHO) TB elimination targets by 2035, committing to support an annual reduction in TB incidence and transmission.