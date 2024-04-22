TUI announces direct flight from Belfast International Airport to Mexico

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading global travel and leisure company TUI said it is “delighted” to offer Mexico’s Caribbean Coast to Northern Ireland holidaymakers.

The flights will take off weekly from Belfast International Airport for Cancun from June 24, 2025 and provide local travellers with a brand-new holiday destination and a choice of over 70 hotels for their 14-night holiday.

Craig Morgan, Head of Ireland for TUI, said, “This is the only direct flight available from Belfast to Mexico and it will open up an exciting range of hotels and unique holiday experiences for Northern Ireland’s holidaymakers along Mexico’s stunning coastline.”

Pictured at Belfast International Airport with TUI’s own Boeing 787 Dreamliner are (l-r) Deborah Harris, PR & Marketing Manager, Belfast International Airport and Craig Morgan, Head of Ireland for TUI. Picture: TUI

Cancun is on the coast of the Yucatán peninsula and is one of Mexico’s top tourist destinations. It also serves as the gateway to the resorts in Riviera Maya to the south. Picture perfect beaches, ancient sites and a choice of resorts are just some of the reasons holidaymakers rate Mexico’s Caribbean Coast for a long-haul getaway.

Along the Yucatan Peninsula, purpose-built resorts edge tropical beaches while jungle tours and water sport opportunities are easy to come by. On top of all that, holidaymakers can also explore Mayan ruins, taste Mexican food and wine and watch cultural shows where dancers perform in brightly coloured body paint.

Craig Morgan continued: “The programme has the ideal combination of sandy beach relaxation and luxurious hotels set in cultural surroundings and is an ideal honeymoon destination. We have the perfect mix to suit couples, families and friends. The full programme is available to book both online and in TUI and local travel agency stores.

Mexico's stunning coastline offers unique holiday experiences for Northern Ireland’s holidaymakers. Picture: TUI

"The announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to give local holidaymakers access to a fantastic range of holiday destinations direct from Belfast.

Mexico complements our existing long-haul flights to Florida and a fantastic choice of European destinations for Summer 2025 including the Canary Islands, Turkey, Spain, Portugal and Greece.”

Dan Owens, CEO, Belfast International Airport said: “We’re delighted to see TUI expand their long-haul holiday offering from Belfast with the addition of Cancun. This summer TUI are offering more seats to passengers than before the pandemic and illustrates their commitment to the local market. TUI have been a long-standing partner at Belfast International Airport and we are excited about their continued development in Belfast.”