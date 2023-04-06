Tullylagan Pipe Band celebrates its centenary with book launch and concert

The book’s launch will coincide with a special concert in the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, on Saturday, April 15, when both Tullylagan Senior and Development Bands, Cullybackey Pipe Band and Closkelt Pipe Band will provide a great evening of pipe band music.
The book entitled 'Tullylagan Pipe Band 1923 – 2023' was written by Trevor Hassin, who has a lifetime association with the band.
Through diligent research, unwavering dedication and skilful composition Trevor has produced a record in perpetuity of how the band was formed, its involvement over the past 100 years with the local community in Mid Ulster through its members and activities and the band’s many achievements in pipe band competitions.
The book contains 146 pages and 200 photographs and has been attractively designed to make it “ easy read “. Trevor has dedicated the book to the band’s president, Mr Jim Warnock, now in his 104 th year who has been involved in the band all his life and who was able to provide a first- hand account of the band’s early years.
The book costing £20 will be available to purchase at the Burnavon Theatre on the night of the concert or afterwards by contacting a band member.
For the past 100 years the aim of Tullylagan Pipe Band has been to provide expert tuition in playing the Highland Bagpipes and drumming to young boys and girls in the community in order that they can become band members and perform successfully at public events and pipe band competitions.