DJ Pat McClure will be at the helm for the exciting first live broadcast of the online local community radio station.

If you fancy giving up a bit of your time to help, then please get in contact by email at: [email protected] or by text/Whatsapp on 07766 35 1981.

Volunteers are still required to do many of the jobs needed to run the station - such as, presenters, interviewers, fundraising, social media, making jingles, adverts, promotion, reporting of local events, sports, community groups and much more!

​DJ Pat will host the launch show on Easter Monday.

PROMOTE

If you are involved in a community group, or activity, then get in touch so the station can promote your events and inform the Banbridge community of what’s available to local residents.

Many of the regular presenters will return to provide the entertainment, news, events, gossip and craic, as before.

LISTEN

You can listen to BOUNCE online at bouncedigitalradio.co.uk or on Smart speaker by saying ‘Alexa, play BOUNCE Digital Radio’.

​A spokesperson for BOUNCE Digital Radio told the Chronicle: “We endeavour to play the songs you want to hear, so get the requests coming in!