Translink is striking a celebratory note for the first anniversary of Belfast Grand Central Station with the return of the GRAND Pianist Competition 2025 – and it’s coming to Coleraine!

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After capturing the imagination of people across Northern Ireland in its debut year, this year’s competition promises to be even bigger, celebrating connection, championing local talent, creating musical moments in stations across the region, and cementing Belfast Grand Central Station’s place as a cultural landmark and a world-class transport hub.

Open to amateur players of all ages and abilities, The GRAND Pianist will once again take a concert piano on tour across Northern Ireland’s transport hubs for a series of live regional heats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The journey will culminate in a spectacular Grand Final at Belfast Grand Central Station in November 2025.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, Grace Smith, GRAND Pianist 2024 Finalist, Olivia O’Rourke, GRAND Pianist 2024 Finalist, Matthew Owens, GRAND Pianist Head Judge. CREDIT TRANSLINK

The piano will be at Coleraine Bus and Rail Station on Friday, October 3 from 3-5pm.

Returning as Head Judge is Matthew Owens - a renowned conductor, composer, pianist, and organist with more than 30 years of experience, who will once again lead the search for Northern Ireland’s standout pianists. He will be joined by a special guest judge at the Grand Final to crown this year’s winner.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, commented: “Last year, The GRAND Pianist captured the imagination of people right across Northern Ireland. This year, as we mark the 1st anniversary of Belfast Grand Central Station opening, we’re excited to build on that momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The competition is about people, connections, and shared experiences. Belfast Grand Central Station has become a community hub in its first year, and this competition is the perfect way to celebrate, by bringing music, joy, and talent into the heart of the station.

“We want to invite everyone to take part, whether you’re playing in the heats, cheering on a performer, or stopping to enjoy a musical moment on your journey.”

To enter the competition, pianists who would like to take part in the Coleraine heat should register at the regional heats, where entrants will perform a short piece of their choosing. Full details, including dates and times, are available at: https://www.translink.co.uk/grand-pianist