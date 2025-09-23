Tune up - Translink pianist competition is coming back to Coleraine Bus and Rail Station
After capturing the imagination of people across Northern Ireland in its debut year, this year’s competition promises to be even bigger, celebrating connection, championing local talent, creating musical moments in stations across the region, and cementing Belfast Grand Central Station’s place as a cultural landmark and a world-class transport hub.
Open to amateur players of all ages and abilities, The GRAND Pianist will once again take a concert piano on tour across Northern Ireland’s transport hubs for a series of live regional heats.
The journey will culminate in a spectacular Grand Final at Belfast Grand Central Station in November 2025.
The piano will be at Coleraine Bus and Rail Station on Friday, October 3 from 3-5pm.
Returning as Head Judge is Matthew Owens - a renowned conductor, composer, pianist, and organist with more than 30 years of experience, who will once again lead the search for Northern Ireland’s standout pianists. He will be joined by a special guest judge at the Grand Final to crown this year’s winner.
Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, commented: “Last year, The GRAND Pianist captured the imagination of people right across Northern Ireland. This year, as we mark the 1st anniversary of Belfast Grand Central Station opening, we’re excited to build on that momentum.
“The competition is about people, connections, and shared experiences. Belfast Grand Central Station has become a community hub in its first year, and this competition is the perfect way to celebrate, by bringing music, joy, and talent into the heart of the station.
“We want to invite everyone to take part, whether you’re playing in the heats, cheering on a performer, or stopping to enjoy a musical moment on your journey.”
To enter the competition, pianists who would like to take part in the Coleraine heat should register at the regional heats, where entrants will perform a short piece of their choosing. Full details, including dates and times, are available at: https://www.translink.co.uk/grand-pianist