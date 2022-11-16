President Jennifer Gardiner gave a warm welcome to everyone at Kilrea Women’s Institute’s November meeting.

The speaker for the evening was local fashion textile designer Thomas Irwin who gave a very interesting presentation about his experience of taking part in the TV show “A Stitch through Time”.

The November competition “Design an outfit for a Doll” was judged by Thomas with first place awarded to Sandra Gamble and second place to Sheena Gilmour. The vote of thanks was given by Betty Graham.

Margaret Bamford gave a report on The Lower Bann Area Meeting which took place in October and congratulated Area Chairperson Jennifer Gardiner and Area Secretary Sandra Gamble on a well organised meeting.

Kilrea WI

Sheena Gilmour’s entry for the Area Handwriting Competition won first place and she was presented with The Meta McAuley Painting. New member Roberta Moore was welcomed and the November Birthday Girl was Marie Shaw.

Members had fun working out the answers to brain teasers set by Maud Steele.