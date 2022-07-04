Twelfth 2022: full list of parades right across Northern Ireland

This year’s events to mark the 332nd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne follow two years of alternative celebrations due to the Covid pandemic.

All the stops are being pulled out to make sure the return to a more normal Twelfth is memorable, and more than half a million people are expected to participate or spectate in the biggest day in the parading calendar,

Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors, accompanied by around 600 bands, will step out at the various locations.

A young member of Benagh LOL 302 walking with Altnaveigh Pipe Band in the 2021 parade in Newry. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

The day is also expected to attract a sizeable number of visitors from far and wide to enjoy the spectacle, with Scotland likely to be well represented.

The longest parade is in Belfast, where participants walk more than six miles to the field. The capital city and Ballymena are the only venues where Twelfth

demonstrations occur annually.

The Twelfth demonstrations in Northern Ireland will follow the traditional Rossnowlagh parade held in the Republic of Ireland on the preceding weekend. This year the annual Donegal procession takes place on Saturday, July 9.

Smaller scale Twelfth celebrations were held last year, like this parade in Ballymena. .Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, welcomed the return of the traditional parades.

“I am delighted that the Orange Institution will return to its traditional Twelfth of July celebrations this year,” the Grand Master said.

“In 2020 and 2021 we found alternative ways to mark the Twelfth, firstly a ‘Twelfth at Home’ and then a ‘Twelfth near Home’, which featured smaller, localised parades.

“While I commend everyone for participating in these initiatives, which were designed to combat the spread of Covid-19, I’m sure we will all be delighted to return to our traditional parades.”

Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena in 2021.Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The Grand Master highlighted that the significance of Orange traditions will be underlined by the scale of the parades.

“I do not believe there is any other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets to enjoy our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by. It is a custom which has been maintained for over 200 years, passed through generations, and will continue to be upheld for many years to come.”

Mr Stevenson will be in attendance at the Bushmills demonstration.

He added: “We continue to welcome an increasing number of international visitors to our celebrations who are keen to experience first-hand the spectacle of the biggest day in the parading calendar.

It was all about the detail for this member of Loyal Sons of Benagh Flute Band at the Newy Twelfth parade in 2021. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

“High calibre music provided by some of the finest marching bands will only add to the festival atmosphere. We look forward to another glorious Twelfth.”

Where are the Twelfth demonstrations being held?

Armagh

The County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration is now firmly established as the largest Orange gathering in the world and encompasses the full range of the Orange family.

11 District lodges will be on parade in Armagh, with a total of 150 private lodges and almost 5,000 brethren taking part. They will be joined by ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and a number of Junior boys and Junior girls lodges.

This parade will be broadcast live on GB News and is likely to attract upwards of 20,000 spectators.

Members of Orangefield Flute Band along with members of Ballinran Orange Lodge step out on July 12 in 2021 in Kilkeel, Co Down close to the Mourne Mountains. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Approximately 65 bands will accompany the lodges and there are usually four Scottish bands on parade at the Co Armagh demonstration and as the “County of the Diamond” is renowned for the Lambeg Drum, dozens will be accompanying the lodges, especially if the weather is good.

Armagh District LOL No. 5 has the honours of hosting this year’s parade, having missed out in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The District is centred on the historic ecclesiastical city and has 10 private lodges, with approximately 370 brethren. The lodges take great pride on

their turnout on the Twelfth, with virtually all the brethren wearing the traditional bowler hat and white gloves.

The District lodge holds an Act of Remembrance each Twelfth morning outside Armagh Orange Hall on the picturesque Mall, where seven members murdered during The Troubles, are commemorated on a memorial plaque.

The brethren of Armagh District are very looking forward to hosting the parade for the first time since 2009 and to mark the event, a special souvenir booklet has been produced.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of a local Twelfth demonstration held in one of the Lisnadill Rectory fields, just outside the city, and hosted by then rector, Wor Bro Rev Edward A Foy. He was a stalwart of local Orangeism and was Chaplain of Armagh Temperance LOL 94 for 40 years. In November 1919, he was seriously injured when he was shot at point-blank range by a man with a revolver at the front door of the rectory. Thankfully, he recovered and undeterred, he maintained his unwavering commitment to the Orange cause.

There will be just the one new banner being carried on parade for the first time this Twelfth, that of Corcrain Purple Rocket LOL No 339, Portadown District.

The lodges of the host District will assemble on The Mall from 9.00am where they will be joined by County Grand Lodge Officers. They will then parade to the Armagh War Memorial at 9.45am to lay a wreath and be joined by the first of the visiting districts.

The main parade, headed by Tassagh Silver Band and Tassagh True Blues LOL 49, will then commence at approximately 10am. Armagh District will be followed by Richhill, Killylea, Lurgan, Newtownhamilton and Portadown, Districts; the remainder of the districts, namely Markethill, Bessbrook, Keady, Tandragee and Loughgall will parade as they arrive, and by 12.30pm, all districts should be in thedemonstration field at Hamiltonsbawn Road.

The Chair will be taken at 1.45pm by the County Grand Master, Rt Wor Bro Denis J Watson JP, and proceedings will commence with the traditional religious service, conducted by Wor Bro Rev Dr Alan McCann, County Grand Chaplain. He will be assisted by the other Deputy County Grand Chaplains in the Prayers and Act of Remembrance; the address will be given by Wor Bro Rev Edwin Frazer, Deputy County Grand Chaplain and Armagh District Chaplain; Rev Frazer is currently ministering in Clogher and Glenhoy Presbyterian Churches. The prize-winning Aghavilly Accordion Band will provide the musical accompaniment for the two hymns.

The return parade is scheduled to commence from the field at 3.00pm, with Lurgan District LOL No. 6 being the first to leave.

Belfast

The parade to mark the 332nd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne in the capital city will leave Belfast Orange Hall, at Carlisle Circus, at 10am.

As is tradition, the Millar Memorial Flute band will lead the parade as it makes its way along Clifton Street, Donegal Street, Royal Avenue, Castle Junction and Donegall Place to Belfast City Hall.

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph in the grounds of the City Hall shortly before 10.30am and the parade will then proceed via Donegall Square West, Bedford Street, Dublin Road, Shaftsbury Square, Bradbury Place, Lisburn Road, Balmoral Avenue and Malone Road to Barnett’s Demesne.

Orangemen and women representing a total of nine districts – accompanied by approximately 60 bands – will walk the six-mile route, traditionally the longest of all the Twelfth demonstrations. As usual, thousands of spectators including visitors from other countries are expected to line much of the route through the capital city. Most notable will be the large Scottish contingent who always travel to Belfast to both participate in and spectate at the procession.

The platform proceedings at Barnett’s Demesne will begin at 2.30pm and the chairman for the afternoon will be the County Grand Master, Spencer Beattie. Guest speaker will by Rt Worthy Bro Edward McGonnell. The return parade is due to leave the field and proceed towards the city centre at 3.30pm.

Ballymena

Twenty-seven lodges and 15 accompanying bands will take part in the annual Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena, the only venue outside Belfast which has a Twelfth demonstration every year.

This year the honour of hosting the parade belongs to the members of Kellswater LOL No. 453 and Kellswater Flute Band, who are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year. The band, of course, had the honour of leading the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland’s Northern Ireland CentenNIal Parade from Stormont to Belfast City Hall.

Orangemen and bands, accompanied by a number of Lambeg drums, will assemble at Waveney Road Car park. At 12.30pm they will proceed to the demonstration field at Ballee Playing Fields via Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, Broadway, Church Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Salisbury Square, Queen Street, Antrim Road and Ballee Road West.

Also on parade will be Two lodges from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and two junior lodges.

The religious service will be led by Grand Chaplain Grand Chaplain Wor Bro Rev Ian McClean with Most Wor Bro Henry Dunbar from Scotland the guest speaker.

The return parade will get underway at 4.30pm.

Antrim

The East Antrim demonstration will bring together 68 lodges and approximately 60 bands in Antrim as the town plays host to the event for the first time since 2010. The host district will be parading a new bannerette.

Joining the brethren on parade will be members of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and Junior Grand Lodge.

The parade, which will be led by Murray’s Temperance True Blues LOL 201 and Steeple Defenders Flute Band, will depart from Fountain Hill at 11.00am and follow a route via Fountain Street, Church Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Dublin Road, Randalstown Road, to the demonstration field at Castle Road.

The religious service will be led by Chaplain Rev Peter Blake of All Saints Church of Ireland, Antrim.

The return parade will begin at 4pm.

Bushmills

The most senior Orangeman in Ireland will be the guest speaker at the Twelfth of July celebrations in Bushmills. The Grand Master Most Wor Bro Edward Stevenson will join brethren from 43 lodges representing five districts – Bushmills LOL No. 21, Ballycastle LOL No. 23, Ballymoney LOL No. 16, Cloughmills LOL No. 14 and Rasharkin LOL No. 5 – taking part in the North Antrim demonstration. Three lodges from the Ladies’ Association will also take part.

The parade will commence at 1pm with the return leg starting at 3.30pm. A total of 37 bands will feature in the parade, including flute, accordion and pipe bands. The route for the outward leg is Castlecatt Road and Main Street before it finishes at the traditional demonstration field – known locally as the “Clay Field” – on the Whitepark Road. The return parade is the reverse of this.

Platform speakers will include the Grand Master and Lord Rogan. The religious service will be carried out by Rev Bro Campbell Mulvenna.

The parade will be headed by Bushmills District Officers and invited guests, including the Grand Master and Lord Rogan, and some County officers. They will be accompanied by Dunseverick Accordion Band, which celebrated its Diamond Jubilee in 2018. Next year members are looking forward to their Blue Sapphire Jubilee.

Dunseverick LOL 528 is the first lodge on parade given that it is the oldest lodge in the district; their warrant was issued in 1824 and their current Orange hall was built by miners on their return from the Clondyke in 1906. It sits close to Dunseverick Castle which, at one time, the Kingdom of Dalriada was ruled from. Joining them will be officers and members of Ballintoy LOL 803 whose recently refurbished Orange hall and holiday let accommodation overlooks Ballintoy Parish Church, Sheep Island and Rathlin Island.

Another lodge of note is Giant’s Causeway LOL 1195. They had Private Robert Quigg as a member of their ranks; he won the Victoria Cross for gallantry at the Somme and his statue stands proudly within the village. It was unveiled in June 2016 by Her Majesty The Queen and her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

At the head of the parade will be King William on his horse and Mary, as well as a boat containing a young William and Mary and several young Dutch Blue Guards, similar to what would have arrived in Ireland on the way to the Battle of the Boyne.

It is also planned to have two Old Bushmills Distillery barrels full of Boyne water uncorked on Main Street. These will hopefully be uncorked by the

Grand Master Edward Stevenson and Bushmills District Worshipful District Master, Bro Wesley Craig.

Cullybackey

Sixteen lodges will take part in the ‘Triangle’ Twelfth of July parade which will be held this year in Cullybackey.

In other years the hosts will be either the districts of Ahoghill or Portglenone.

The parade, which will feature flute and accordion bands and several lambeg drums, will assemble at the Methodist Church in Cullybackey from 12noon in preparation to leave at 12.30pm. The religious service in the demonstration field will be led by District Chaplain Rev Samuel McKay.

Glenarm

The Braid Twelfth of July celebrations will be going country in Glenarm this year. Performing in the field will be Kenny Archer and other country music stars including Trevor Dixon and Kenny Paul.

The 11 lodges and their accompanying bands will leave from Shore Road at 12noon making its way up round Mark Street, down the Vennel and up Straidkilly Road to the field.

The religious speaker on the platform is Rev Stephen Kennedy, with Danny Kennedy providing the political speech.

Glenarm LOL 1121 is the host lodge this year and will lead the parade which also features pipe bands, accordion bands, flute bands and two sets of Lambeg drums. Visiting Brethren from Scotland are expected to attend.

Also of note is Broughshane LOL 503 who have erected a new arch in Broughshane village this year.

The return parade will get underway at 4pm.

Magheragall

Upwards of 2,000 Orangemen and women are expected to be on parade in Magheragall for the South Antrim Combine demonstration. Brethren from seven districts will take part – Lisburn, Glenavy, Magheragall, Hillsborough, Derriaghy, Ballinderry and Aghalee.

The parade, which will cover a route of 1.7 miles, will leave the assembly area in Enterprise Crescent at 11.30am and includes more than 20 bands and a large selection of lambeg drums.

Leading the way will be Magheragall District LOL No. 9 accompanied by the lambeg drums from LOL 121 Broomedge.

At the demonstration field off the Ballinderry Road, County Grand Master of Antrim, Rt Wor Bro Maurice Kirkwood PDM will be proposing the Resolutions. District Chaplain Wor Bro Mark Jamison PDM will conduct the religious service.

Leslie Memorial LOL 206 - one of the largest lodges in County Antrim - will be on parade with a new banner which was unfurled on June 24.

Children’s entertainment and live music will be in the field before the parade arrives and again before and after the platform proceedings. The return parade will commence at 4pm approximately.

Newry

More than 100 lodges, accompanied by around 80 bands, will take part in the Twelfth celebrations at Newry - watched by thousands of spectators - in what is expected to be the largest Twelfth parade in Co Down.

Orangemen and women of host district, Newry, will be joined by their contemporaries from Banbridge, Bann Valley, Lower Iveagh, Lower Iveagh West, Rathfriland, Loughbrickland, and Gilford.

The parade will assemble at Newry High School and at 11.45am the new South-West Down Area Conference Standard will be dedicated and unfurled. The parade will get underway at 12noon led by the host district and will travel via Ashgrove Road, Downshire Road, Kildare Street, Hill Street, Margaret Street, The Mall, Bank Parade, Sugar Island, Trevor Hill, Downshire Road, Belfast Road, Ardmore/Shandon Park, Cloghanrmer Road, A28 to the demonstration field.

The platform proceedings in the field will commence at 2.15pm led by Wor Bro Gary Ferris. District Chaplain Wor Bro Norman Hutton will lead a short religious service. At the conclusion of the proceedings, the South-West Down Area Conference Standard will be presented to the Standard Bearer of Loughbrickland District LOL No. 10.

Prizes will be presented to the best turned our combination of lodge and band, lodge and lambeg drum; and junior lodge.

The return parade will get underway at 4pm.

Greyabbey

The village of Greyabbey on the shores of Strangford Lough will play host to a Twelfth of July parade for the first time in more than 50 years. The village was due to host the Twelfth in 2020 but due to the pandemic it has had to wait an extra two years.

More than 40 lodges accompanied by 30 bands, three ladies lodges and four junior lodges will be on parade lead by the brethren of Greyabbey LOL 1592 and Greyabbey Flute Band.

Greyabbey LOL 1592 can trace its history back to the year 1865, when the Worshipful Master was named in the County Down Grand Orange Lodge Report as William Woods. The Lodge sits in Greyabbey Orange Hall which was purchased by the Lodge in 1903 and is used by Greyabbey Flute Band for band practice and by the Abbey Highland Dancers.

The parade will leave the Assembly Field at Spring Road at 12noon and will follow a route along Newtownards Road, Main Street, Church Street through St Saviour’s Church Car Park (beside The Abbey) to the field in Rosemount Estate behind the church. The return parade will begin at 4.30pm.

Having not been able to unfurl their new bannerette until May this year due to Covid restrictions, the junior brethren of Blue Banner JLOL 781, Donaghadee will finally get to parade with it in this year’s demonstration. The bannerette is a fitting tribute to founding member Wor Bro Noel Weir who was the driving force behind getting the Junior Lodge formed in 2012. Bro Noel Weir sadly passed away in late 2020.

Also within the Upper Ards District, Carrowdore True Blues LOL 1051 will carry their new banner, depicting William Prince of Orange landing at Torbay in its first Twelfth demonstration.

To celebrate the occasion the traditional Twelfth parade will be part of a village festival in the days beforehand. This will include a Battle of the Somme commemoration parade and wreath-laying; family fun day and football match; musical displays including lambeg drums and highland dancers; sports events and an Eleventh night parade.

Ballygowan

The village of Ballygowan will play host to Twelfth of July celebrations for the first time since 2010.

The brethren of Saintfield District will be welcoming their peers from Comber, Lecale, Ballynahinch and Castlewellan. In total, 61 lodges from the five participating districts will be on parade accompanied by around 48 bands. Representatives from the Association of Orangewomen of Ireland and the Junior Grand Lodge will also be taking part.

Leading the parade, which gets underway at 12noon, will be the brethren of Barnamaghery LOL No. 11 accompanied by Wellington Memorial Silver Band. The route will see the parade, which features a fine selection of flute, pipe, accordion, silver and brass bands, leave Ravara Road at 12noon travelling along Saintfield Road, Meadow Way, Oakdale, Prospect Road, Tullygarvan Road, Belfast Road, Saintfield Road and returning to Ravara Road.

Also featuring in the parade will be the North Down Dragoons, comprising cavalry and foot soldiers in military costume of the Williamite Period.

The religious service in the field will be led by Bro Rev Andrew Murray, LOL 1366. The guest speaker is Grand Chaplain Rev Bro Stanley Gamble.

Saintfield District erected a new arch in 2021. The arch has been designed to be erected in both Saintfield and Ballygowan and will be making its first ever appearance in the village this year.

The brethren of Listooder True Blues LOL 1607 will have a new banner on parade.

A special guest will be Bro Michael Thomas, P.M. Provincial Grand Secretary of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Ontario West.

The return parade begins at 4.15pm.

Ballymartin

More than 1,000 Orangemen from Mourne District LOL No. 6 will partake in one of the most scenic Twelfth parades in Northern Ireland, with the magnificent backdrop of the Mourne Mountains and the Irish Sea.

The 15 lodges on parade will be accompanied by their own bands, adding to the special family atmosphere on the day in the Co Down coastal village of Ballymartin.

The Lodges span the whole of the Mournes from the Silent Valley LOL 263 (at foot of the Mournes) to Cranfield LOL 907 (overlooking the mouth of Carlingford Lough) to Annalong (LOL 342, LOL 1330 and LOL 1702). Mourne District is the biggest in the Orange Institution with 1,085 members and has the largest private lodge, Ballyvea LOL 343a, with 162 members.

This year it is the turn of Ballymageogh LOL 1036 to lead the parade with Ballymageogh Accordion Band. The Kilkeel Lodges leave Kilkeel Orange Hall at 10.45am to parade the three miles to Ballymartin. There, they join with the remainder of the district and return to the Demonstration field where friends and family will join the brethren.

The platform proceedings begin at 2.15pm. The platform party will include Mourne District Officers Worshipful District Master Bro. Neil Cousins; Deputy District Master Bro William Baillie; District Chaplain Bro Niblock; District Secretary Bro Stephen Nicholson; District Treasurer Bro William Burns; and Bro Gary Bingham.

The district will leave to commence the homeward parade at 4pm.

The last time the Twelfth was hosted in Ballymartin was 2015.

Enniskillen

The County Fermanagh Twelfth of July demonstration will take place in Enniskillen this year. Large crowds are expected to be in attendance, including many tourists andvisitors to the Lakeland county.

The Fermanagh parade traditionally encompasses the entire county with brethren taking part from Newtownbutler, Lisbellaw, Brookeborough, Lisnaskea, Enniskillen, Ballinamallard, Kinawley, Glenawley, Lisnarick, Pettigo, Magheraboy, Church Hill, Maguiresbridge, Garrison and Tempo districts.

The sisters of Women’s Districts 1, 2 and 3, Junior Lodges from South Fermanagh, Brookeborough, Maguiresbridge, Ballinamallard and South Fermanagh Junior Girls Lodge will also be on parade.

Enniskillen will also play host to visiting lodges from the Republic of Ireland, representing Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan and their bands.

The parade, which will be led by Maguiresbridge District Officers and Maguiresbridge Silver Band, will form up in the Royal British Legion car park before leaving at 12noon and following a route along Wellington Road, Belmore Street, East Bridge Street, Townhall Street, High Street, Church Street, Darling Street, Castle Street, Wellington Road to Castle car park.

County Grand Chaplain Rev. Rodney Beacom will lead the religious service in the field before the parade at approximately 3.30pm.

There are a number of important anniversaries for participating bands. Derryclavin Pipe Band celebrates 100 years on the road this year as does Lisnaskea Silver Band since last year’s Twelfth. New Banners on parade will include Garvary LOL 448 in Enniskillen District which was unfurled and dedicated on Friday, June 10. A new arch was erected last year at Enniskillen District Orange Hall for the centennial year and another new Arch is being erected at Lisbellaw District

Orange Hall this June for the Platinum Jubilee. This adds to the ones already erected annually at Kesh and Florencecourt districts.

Limavady

The Twelfth of July for north Londonderry returns to the capital of the Roe Valley with Limavady District LOL No. 6 hosting the demonstration for the first time in the town since 2016.

Brethren of the 15 lodges, ladies lodge, junior lodges and 11 bands from Limavady District look forward to welcoming visiting brethren, sisters and bands from Coleraine and Macosquin Districts, as well as the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge comprising of three districts from Londonderry, Cumber Claudy and East Donegal. A number of visitors from Scotland will also take part in the parade.

The parade will leave from Church Street at 12noon lead by Limavady District LOL No.6, The City Grand Lodge of Londonderry, Coleraine District LOL No.2 and Macosquin District LOL No.8 and parade through the town centre to the Field at Roemill Road with 40 bands taking part. Assistant Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and District Master of Limavady District LOL No. 6 Rt Wor Bro Mark Smyth will chair the platform proceedings. The guest speaker will be Rt Wor Bro Stuart Brooker, Past Assistant Grand Master, Past County Grand Master County Fermanagh.

The usual attractions will be based in the field for a family day out. The return parade starts at 3.15pm with the Limavady lodges breaking ranks on Protestant Street to allow visiting brethren, sisters and bands to pass through to their buses on Church Street.

Tobermore

Large crowds are expected to converge on the village of Tobermore for the annual south Londonderry demonstration.

There will be a total of eight districts on parade – Garvagh, Castledawson,Magherafelt, Kilrea, Ballyronan, Tamlaght O’Crilly, Moneymore and the hosts Tobermore District LOL No. 11. They will be joined by two junior lodges and a range of pipe, flute and accordion bands. The parade will start from Golf Driving Range, Maghera Road at 12noon. The route will be Maghera Road, Main Street and Wood Road to the demonstration field.

A religious service will take place at 2pm where the service will be led by Rev Bro Nigel Kane, DGC, and the address will be by Rev Bro Trevor Boyd, loyal Presbyterian minister and Chaplain of Pomeroy District in Co. Tyrone. The guest speaker at the demonstration will be Deputy Grand Master Wor Bro Harold Henning.

Tobermore District is hosting the first full parade since the Covid-19 pandemic, and it has been nine years since they hosted the Battle of the Boyne celebrations.

Castlecaulfield

The historic south Tyrone village of Castlecaulfield will host the biggest Twelfth demonstration in Co Tyrone, where as many as 40,000 spectators are expected to enjoy the festivities.

Orange brethren from the Districts of Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Pomeroy, Coagh and Benburb, accompanied by local women’s and junior lodges, will join with the host district Castlecaulfield as upwards of 70 lodges and more than 50 bands will participate in the annual gathering.

The District last hosted the Twelfth celebrations in the village in 2013 and were due to host again seven years later in 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic of the last few years this was not possible.

The main parade will move off at 12.30pm from the field situated on the Donaghmore Road, headed by Castlecaulfield’s own WJ Armstrong Memorial Pipe Band and Lodge LOL 45. It will proceed via Drumrainey Road and Main Street to the demonstration field on Reaskcor Road. The platform proceedings will commence at 2pm in the field, where the religious service will be conducted by Deputy County Tyrone Grand Chaplain and District Chaplain of the Host District Bro Rev Mark Wilson and the County Tyrone Grand Master Rt Wor Bro Robert TA Abernethy will be the keynote speaker.

The return parade will leave the field again at 3.30pm onwards and parade back through the village proceeding along Reaskcor Road and Main Street, to various dispersal points.

Aughnacloy

The Clogher Valley Twelfth of July celebrations are being hosted this year by Annahoe District LOL No. 6 in the village of Aughnacloy.

The parade will be moving off at 12.40pm from the assembly point on the Dungannon Road, in the vicinity of Aughnacloy College/ Council Playing Fields, travelling along Moore Street to the Augher Road and will return to the grounds of Aughnacloy College for refreshments.

The religious service will be led by the Rev Maurice Armstrong.

Family fun activities have been arranged with a programme from 2pm to 3.30pm which includes performance from ‘The Hilltop Dancers’ (Ulster-Scots Group) as well as massed band music. There will also be a novelty event with a Platinum Jubilee theme.

The return parade will get underway at 3.30pm returning to the assembly point for dispersal. All lodges and bands are being encouraged to return to their respective halls in the evening for family barbecues.

Omagh

Brethren of Omagh District LOL No. 11 will welcome their counterparts from Strabane, Sixmilecross, Fintona, Newtownstewart and Killen districts for a very family-orientated Twelfth of July in Omagh.

They will be joined on parade by two local lodges from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and junior lodges and accompanied by approximately 60 bands, including pipe, accordion and flute. The parade will get underway at 12.30pm led by Strabane District and will follow a three-mile route, leaving Campsie Playing Fields, King James Bridge, Dublin Road, Market Street, High Street, John Street, Church Street, George Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Mountjoy Road, Drumragh Avenue, Market Street, Campsie Road, Crevenagh Road and back into Campsie Playing Fields.

Joining the local brethren on parade will be members of Sussex Crown Defenders LOL 848, Sussex and Kent District No.88 from England. They will be walking with Omagh No Surrender LOL 850 from Omagh District. The return parade will get underway at 4pm.