The parade included 11 local lodges, nine bands and two sets of Lambeg drums and was led by Carnlough LOL 1180, accompanied by Carnlough Flute Band.

Spectators lined the route as the parade made its way from the assembly field at Bay Road through the village, before making its way up Largy Road to the demonstration field near St Patrick’s Church.

Main speakers included Wor Bro Rev William Anderson and Wor Bro Robin Swann MP for South Antrim.

Mr Swann told those gathered they were not present simply to remember the past but to speak for the future.

"Because in every lodge, every hall, every band, every home represented here today – the Orange Institution plays a living role in the life of this country,” he said.

Mr Swann said he believed the Union works, delivers and matters in the three vital areas of health, education and security.

So today, let us stand united. In pride for our traditions. In service to our communities. And in commitment to this United Kingdom, which we cherish.

"Let us walk forward – not looking back in fear, but stepping ahead in faith, in confidence, and in loyalty.”

This year’s Twelfth marked a significant milestone for one of the Braid’s most respected lodges, Teenies No Surrender LOL 635 which is celebrating its 170th anniversary year.

1 . Carnlough Twelfth Enjoying the day in Carnlough. Photo: TRACEY ROBERTS/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

2 . Carnlough Twelfth 2025 Feeling the heat at the Carnlough Twelfth. Photo: TRACEY ROBERTS/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

3 . Carnlough Twelfth 2025 Teenies LOL 635 taking part in the Braid Twelfth in Carnlough. Photo: TRACEY ROBERTS/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA