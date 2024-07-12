The coastal town, which played a key role in King William III’s arrival in Ireland, was packed for the day with lodge members, bands and spectators.

Historical re-enactors were at the head of the parade, along with ‘King Billy’ himself, followed by the host district and the Combine’s other district lodges from Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Randalstown, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim and Killead.

Around 40 bands, including flute, pipe, accordion and silver outfits and bands from Scotland, along with numerous Lambeg drummers, accompanied lodge members as they make their way around the town to the main demonstration field at Woodburn Playing Fields.

1 . Twelfth 2024 King William III pauses for a photo during Twelfth of July celebrations for the East Antrim Combine. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

2 . Twelfth 2024 Clyde Valley Flute Band from Larne taking part in the Twelfth parade in Carrickfergus. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

3 . Twelfth 2024 Enjoying a bird's eye view of the day in Carrickfergus. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

4 . Twelfth 2024 Keeping in tune along the route. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker