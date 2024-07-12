The coastal town, which played a key role in King William III’s arrival in Ireland, was packed for the day with lodge members, bands and spectators.
Historical re-enactors were at the head of the parade, along with ‘King Billy’ himself, followed by the host district and the Combine’s other district lodges from Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Randalstown, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim and Killead.
Around 40 bands, including flute, pipe, accordion and silver outfits and bands from Scotland, along with numerous Lambeg drummers, accompanied lodge members as they make their way around the town to the main demonstration field at Woodburn Playing Fields.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.