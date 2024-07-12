Twelfth in Carrickfergus: 63 of the best photos and video from the East Antrim Combine parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2024, 17:29 GMT
The East Antrim Combine’s annual Twelfth demonstration was hosted this year by Carrickfergus District LOL No 22.

The coastal town, which played a key role in King William III’s arrival in Ireland, was packed for the day with lodge members, bands and spectators.

Historical re-enactors were at the head of the parade, along with ‘King Billy’ himself, followed by the host district and the Combine’s other district lodges from Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Randalstown, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim and Killead.

Around 40 bands, including flute, pipe, accordion and silver outfits and bands from Scotland, along with numerous Lambeg drummers, accompanied lodge members as they make their way around the town to the main demonstration field at Woodburn Playing Fields.

King William III pauses for a photo during Twelfth of July celebrations for the East Antrim Combine.

1. Twelfth 2024

King William III pauses for a photo during Twelfth of July celebrations for the East Antrim Combine. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Clyde Valley Flute Band from Larne taking part in the Twelfth parade in Carrickfergus.

2. Twelfth 2024

Clyde Valley Flute Band from Larne taking part in the Twelfth parade in Carrickfergus. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Enjoying a bird's eye view of the day in Carrickfergus.

3. Twelfth 2024

Enjoying a bird's eye view of the day in Carrickfergus. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Keeping in tune along the route.

4. Twelfth 2024

Keeping in tune along the route. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Related topics:
