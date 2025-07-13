Portglenone District LOL No. 7 and Ahoghill District LOL No. 12 jointly organised the Twelfth celebrations in the village.

The parade started from Ard Na Maine and proceeded the full length of the village’s main street to the Cullybackey Community Playing fields.

The procession was led by brethren from Cullybackey District, followed by the lodges of Portglenone and Ahoghill and included award-winning bands such as Cullybackey Pipe Band, Killycoogan, Milltown and Killyless Accordion Bands together with McNeillstown Pipe Band, former world champions.

There was also a large turnout of Lambeg drums.

