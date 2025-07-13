Twelfth in Cullybackey: 33 fabulous photos as crowds come out on scorching July 12

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2025, 10:58 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2025, 11:00 BST
Cullybackey was packed on Saturday as two Orange districts co-hosted the ‘Triangle’ Twelfth in Co Antrim for the first time in living memory.

Portglenone District LOL No. 7 and Ahoghill District LOL No. 12 jointly organised the Twelfth celebrations in the village.

The parade started from Ard Na Maine and proceeded the full length of the village’s main street to the Cullybackey Community Playing fields.

The procession was led by brethren from Cullybackey District, followed by the lodges of Portglenone and Ahoghill and included award-winning bands such as Cullybackey Pipe Band, Killycoogan, Milltown and Killyless Accordion Bands together with McNeillstown Pipe Band, former world champions.

There was also a large turnout of Lambeg drums.

Pictured at the Cullybackey Twelfth.

1. Twelfth 2025

Pictured at the Cullybackey Twelfth. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Cullybackey Twelfth.

2. Twelfth 2025

Pictured at the Cullybackey Twelfth. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Cullybackey Twelfth.

3. Twelfth 2025

Pictured at the Cullybackey Twelfth. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Cullybackey Twelfth.

4. Twelfth 2025

Pictured at the Cullybackey Twelfth. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice