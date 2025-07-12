Thousands of spectators lined the route as the parade made its way from Jubilee Way along the Ballyclare Road, stopping for a short wreath-laying ceremony at the cenotaph. It then proceeded along Antrim Road, O’Neill Road and Church Road.

Around 40 bands, including flute, pipe, accordion and silver outfits and bands from Scotland, along with numerous Lambeg drummers, accompanied lodge members as they made their way to the demonstration field at V36 Park.

Leading the parade was Carntall LOL 134, one of the oldest-warranted lodges in the area, accompanied by Black Skull Flute Band from Glasgow, continuing a proud 35-year partnership.

The day also highlighted some important milestones within the East Antrim Combine. Carnmoney District LOL No.25 unveiled a brand-new District bannerette and collarettes, Burnside LOL 312 marked the 200th anniversary of their Orange Hall and Newmill Purple Invincibles LOL 222 celebrated their 150th anniversary with the unfurling of a new banner, honouring Wor Bro Jim Robinson, who passed away in his 100th year.

1 . Twelfth 2025 Enjoying being part of the East Antrim Combine parade in Glengormley. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

2 . Twelfth 2025 Taking part in the East Antrim Combine Twelfth parade in Glengormley. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

3 . Twelfth 2025 Stepping out along the route. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker