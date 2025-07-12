Twelfth in Glengormley: Video and 22 sun-soaked photos from the East Antrim Combine parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
The East Antrim Combine’s annual Twelfth demonstration was hosted this year by Carnmoney District LOL No 25.

Thousands of spectators lined the route as the parade made its way from Jubilee Way along the Ballyclare Road, stopping for a short wreath-laying ceremony at the cenotaph. It then proceeded along Antrim Road, O’Neill Road and Church Road.

Around 40 bands, including flute, pipe, accordion and silver outfits and bands from Scotland, along with numerous Lambeg drummers, accompanied lodge members as they made their way to the demonstration field at V36 Park.

Leading the parade was Carntall LOL 134, one of the oldest-warranted lodges in the area, accompanied by Black Skull Flute Band from Glasgow, continuing a proud 35-year partnership.

The day also highlighted some important milestones within the East Antrim Combine. Carnmoney District LOL No.25 unveiled a brand-new District bannerette and collarettes, Burnside LOL 312 marked the 200th anniversary of their Orange Hall and Newmill Purple Invincibles LOL 222 celebrated their 150th anniversary with the unfurling of a new banner, honouring Wor Bro Jim Robinson, who passed away in his 100th year.

Enjoying being part of the East Antrim Combine parade in Glengormley.

1. Twelfth 2025

Enjoying being part of the East Antrim Combine parade in Glengormley. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Taking part in the East Antrim Combine Twelfth parade in Glengormley.

2. Twelfth 2025

Taking part in the East Antrim Combine Twelfth parade in Glengormley. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Stepping out along the route.

3. Twelfth 2025

Stepping out along the route. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

The parade makes its way through Glengormley.

4. Twelfth 2025

The parade makes its way through Glengormley. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

