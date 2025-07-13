More than 2,000 members of the Orange Institution – including Orangemen, women, and Juniors – with 65 lodges, joined forces with around marching bands.
Districts taking part included Royal Hillsborough District LOL No.19, Aghalee District LOL No.2, Glenavy District LOL No.4, Magheragall District LOL No.9, Ballinderry District LOL No.3, and Derriaghy District LOL No.11.
The main parade began at Wallace Park and proceed to QEII / Ballymacoss Playing Fields (The Brambles).
Guest speaker, Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly, told those gathered at the demonstration field that “the Orange tradition and its fight for liberty and the rule of law is not only about battles fought in the past, but about who the unionist people are today”.