Twelfth in Lisburn: 27 pictures as crowds come out for South Antrim Combine demonstration

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2025, 09:50 BST
Crowds came out in blistering heat in Lisburn on Saturday for the Twelfth celebrations organised on behalf of the South Antrim Combine by Lisburn District LOL No 6.

More than 2,000 members of the Orange Institution – including Orangemen, women, and Juniors – with 65 lodges, joined forces with around marching bands.

Districts taking part included Royal Hillsborough District LOL No.19, Aghalee District LOL No.2, Glenavy District LOL No.4, Magheragall District LOL No.9, Ballinderry District LOL No.3, and Derriaghy District LOL No.11.

The main parade began at Wallace Park and proceed to QEII / Ballymacoss Playing Fields (The Brambles).

Guest speaker, Deputy First Minister ​Emma Little Pengelly, told those gathered at the demonstration field that “the Orange tradition and its fight for liberty and the rule of law is not only about battles fought in the past, but about who the unionist people ​are today”.

Enjoying the Twelfth in Lisburn.

1. Twelfth 2025

Enjoying the Twelfth in Lisburn. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press

On parade in Lisburn.

2. Twelfth 2025

On parade in Lisburn. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Keeping the beat along the route.

3. Twelfth 2025

Keeping the beat along the route. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Enjoying the day in Lisburn.

4. Twelfth 2025

Enjoying the day in Lisburn. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Lisburn
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice