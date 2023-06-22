Preparations are well underway for next month's annual Twelfth of July celebration which returns to Magherafelt after a ten-year absence.

Eight districts will be on parade in the town: Ballyronan, Castledawson, Garvagh, Kilrea, Moneymore, Tamlaght O’Crilly, Tobermore and the hosts Magherafelt.

John Whyte, the district master of Magherafelt District Loyal Orange Lodge No 3, said: "After the restricted local Twelfth in 2021, due to Covid-19, it’s great for Magherafelt to be able to highlight the town again; the last time Magherafelt hosted a South Londonderry demonstration was in 2013.

"The ten local lodges, which make up No 3 District, are looking forward to hosting the Twelfth this year and also their third Annual Vintage Display and Funday to be held on Saturday July 8, just outside Magherafelt, at Megargy Orange Hall.

Magherafelt District No 3 of the Loyal Orange Order will be holding its Twelfth of July demonstration in the town in the demonstration field at Moneymore Road. Credit: Google Maps

"Brethren and friends will be able to see the start of our Murdered Brethren project in the field.

"This project has been ongoing for a few years with various fund raising activities and the publication of a Centenary Book in 2021 to help finance the construction of the garden and a new entrance to the Orange Field. A later phase, planned for 2024, will see the unveiling of a Memorial."

The main parade will move off from Castledawson Road at 12 noon, led by the county officers and Magherafelt District.

The procession will continue along the one-and-a-half mile route to the field on the Moneymore Road, parading along the Castledawson Road, Broad Street, the Diamond, Queen Street and Moneymore Road.

Once in the field everyone can enjoy refreshments and a rest before the platform proceedings get under way at 2pm with James Evans, deputy county grand master, chairing the proceedings.

The religious service will be conducted by Rev Joseph Andrews, county grand chaplain, who will be attending his first ever ‘Twelfth’ demonstration in Magherafelt.

The Rev Rhys Jones, a deputy county grand chaplain, will give the address, with Rev Nigel Kane and Rev Raymond Kelly (both deputy county grand chaplains) also taking part, alongside Andrew Moore, Lay Chaplain Magherafelt District. The main speaker on the platform will be David Scott, Outreach Officer at the Grand Lodge of Ireland.

