While a couple were lit earlier, such as the Corcrain Redmanville in Portadown on July 10, the majority of bonfires were set alight on the Eleventh Night.

In many places the celebrations attracted large crowds, such as in Larne where a huge gathering watched the huge ‘world record-breaking’ bonfire standing more than 205 feet tall get set alight.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) reported that the level of emergency calls was considerably down on last year.

Brian Stanfield, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, NIFRS, said: “t has been a relatively quiet 11th night for Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service. Between 6pm and 2am, we received 109 emergency 999 calls. This resulted in our firefighters attending 78 operational incidents, 37 of which were bonfire related.

"During this period, the number of emergency calls received was down 25% when compared to 2023.

"Peak activity was between 10pm and 1am and normal emergency response across Northern Ireland was maintained.

"I would like to thank our firefighters, Regional Control Centre personnel and support employees involved in the operational response tonight and commend those involved in the planning preparations including our multi-agency partners.

"I am encouraging everyone to follow our safety advice across the weekend to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

1 . Bonfire night Fireworks light up the night sky at the huge Craigyhill bonfire in Larne. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

2 . Bonfire night Spectacular scenes in Larne at the 'world's tallest bonfire' in Craigyhill. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

3 . Bonfire night The Craigyhill bonfire in Larne - which measured more than 205 feet - is ablaze. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker